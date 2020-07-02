Pcysys selected by US healthcare group to boost cyber security

"PenTera's instant and actionable reporting allows us, for the first time, to continuously validate our existing security control stack and prioritize remediation of unknown vulnerabilities. PenTera introduces a new level of automation in this space," says Jerry Sto. Tomas, VP and Chief Information Security Officer at Apria Healthcare. "The platform also enables clear executive communication of cyber security risk and justification of process and technology investments."

Requiring no agents or pre-installations, the PenTera platform uses algorithms to locally and remotely scan and ethically penetrate the network with the latest hacking techniques. PenTera weighs each vulnerability as part of the complete attack vector, allowing organizations to focus remediation efforts on the vulnerabilities that take part in the "kill-chain". The platform is aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, consistently providing the enterprise infrastructure with the highest standard of security testing.

Read more from Cybertech News: "The healthcare industry is, and will likely remain, a prime target for cyberattacks. Therefore, the need for constant security validation is essential," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pcysys. "PenTera's agentless technology allows Apria Healthcare to focus on the vulnerabilities and control misconfigurations that matter the most. It creates a cyber security posture baseline and helps them to perpetually grow their cyber resiliency."Read more from Cybertech News: https://www. israeldefense.co.il/en/ categories/cybertech

Israeli cyber security company Pcysys announced on July 1 that Apria Healthcare, the leading provider of home respiratory services and certain medical equipment in the US, has chosen Pcysys' automated network penetration testing platform PenTera to automate its cyber security validation efforts.