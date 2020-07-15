The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech News

Report: Decline in number of Israeli hi-tech exits in midst of COVID-19

IVC-Meitar study finds there were only 52 deals in first half of 2020 compared to 77 in 2019; however report also finds increase in average deal value

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI, CYBERTECH  
JULY 15, 2020 16:09
money (photo credit: REUTERS)
money
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The first half of 2020 marked a decline in the number of Israeli tech exits in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a new report released Wednesday by IVC and Meitar Law firm found.
According to the report, there were 52 exits with a total value of $5.82 billion in the first half of 2020, compared to 77 exists with a total value of $14.3 billion in the first half of 2019.
This marks the sharpest decline in the last six years, both in the number of deals and their value.
The report found that the number of exits between $100 million and $5 billion was also lower than in the first half of 2019 - only 9 deals in 2020 compared to 23 in 2019.
“Looking at the Exit activity in the first six month of 2020, we see the substantial effect of Covid-19 bringing a significant decline in exits. These results sit well with the general atmosphere among buyers in light of this crisis that the focus should be on protecting market share and revenues and preserving cash, rather than deploying capital on M&A. We anticipate that H2/2020 will continue this downtrend in exits," said Shira Azran, partner at Meitar.
"On the other hand, we see that in many companies the growth processes continued during the Covid-19 crisis as well, and we see specific sectors that are flourishing and were given an unprecedented ground for accelerated growth, such as digital health, fintech and generally digital services. That will hopefully be the basis for exits in future years. In addition, contrary to the exit activity in Israel, investment activity sends an optimistic message," she added.
As such, excluding transactions of $5 billion or more, the findings indicated that the average deal value in the first half of 2020 rose to $112 million - the highest average value in the last six years.
This figure was affected by three transactions of over $1 billion each - the acquisition of Checkmarx by Hellman and Friedman for $1.15 billion, the acquisition of Armis by CapitalG and Insight Partners for $1.1 billion and the acquisition of Moovit by Intel for $1 billion.
Additionally, despite the decline in the number of exits, the report did highlight that the first half of 2020 saw the highest investment value in the last six years. According to the findings, in the first half of 2020 $5.2 billion was raised in 312 investment deals, an average of $16.8 million per investment, compared to $3.76 billion raised in 258 deals in the first half of 2019, averaging $14.5 million per deal.
The report also noted that there were 10 investment deals of over $100 million, again marking the highest number of deals in this market segment in the last six years.
According to Michal Saam, Data Analyst at IVC, "This was a relatively weak half year in terms of IPOs and Buyout deals, with 3 IPOs and a single Buyout deal - of Armis - compared to 8 deals in the first half of 2019."
She added: "On the optimistic side: although the report is concentrated in the first half of 2020, the second half began with two IPOs from PolyPid and Lemonade, with the latter leaving a significant mark for investors and quite unusual for Israeli companies on Wall Street. It is hoped that the issue of Lemonade will mark a new wave of Israeli offerings on Wall Street, and some of them may come to fruition as early as the current half of 2020."


Tags cybersphere Cyber Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey is increasingly becoming a threat to Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by