Salesforce and Siemens partner to develop ‘touchless’ workplace solutions

The partnership will combine Salesforce’s Work.com and Siemens’ Smart Infrastructure solutions, including Comfy and Enlighted, to create safe, connected workplaces for the future.

“The safe return of people to the workplace is a global challenge, and it’s vital that companies protect their employees to build trust and confidence,” said Roland Busch, Deputy CEO and member of the managing board of Siemens AG. “Together with Salesforce we can swiftly support businesses around the world to implement technology which supports employees as they return to the office, while laying the foundations of long-term digital transformation in workplaces.”

The key solutions include a "touchless office" with mobile employee boarding passes for building and elevator entry, and a safe occupancy management system, which allows employees to reserve conference rooms and desks through Comfy’s app that sends real-time alerts as thresholds are reached.

Additionally, leveraging the occupancy and location data provided by Enlighted and aggregated within Comfy, will provide businesses an opt-in, manual solution for contact tracing.

Siemens and Salesforce will be the first to deploy the new solutions in their own offices, including Siemens Smart Infrastructure headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

“Organizations worldwide are beginning to reimagine the future workplace experience, putting their employees’ health and safety at the center of their digital transformations,” said Alex Dayon, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Salesforce. “By combining Siemens’ Smart Infrastructure solutions with Salesforce’s Work.com, we are giving companies the tools to make smart, data-driven decisions quickly and the confidence to reopen safely.”

Salesforce and Siemens announced a new partnership this week to develop a workplace technology suite that aims to support businesses worldwide to safely reopen, creating a "touchless" work environment.