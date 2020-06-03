The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Cybertech

The top 5 questions organizations should ask about their VPN connections

With many organizations now relying almost entirely on VPN services, it's more important than ever to make sure that VPN servers are up to date and tightly configured.

By NIR CHAKO  
JUNE 3, 2020 17:34
(photo credit: BIGSTOCK)
(photo credit: BIGSTOCK)
Many businesses are turning to VPNs to provide remote access to employees during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. These services provide comprehensive access to company systems, applications and data, but are also a nightmare for security teams when it comes to mitigating risks. So what questions should security professionals ask themselves when it comes to securing VPN connections?
 
1. How old is my current VPN service?
VPN services have become an increasingly popular attack vector in recent times. It's not just the onset of coronavirus that has encouraged employees around the world to work from home. It’s a lifestyle choice that has become fairly common, which while providing significant flexibility, also provides cyber attackers with a service to target. In 2019 alone researchers uncovered a series of new vulnerabilities in VPNs, including CVE-2019-14899, which allowed attackers to hijack VPN sessions, and the Iranian “Fox Kitten” Campaign.
These discoveries, on top of existing known vulnerabilities, only emphasize the fact that it's more important than ever - with many organizations now relying almost entirely on VPN services - to make sure that VPN servers are up to date and tightly configured.
 
2. How alert are my employees to trickery?
It’s well-known that attackers regularly take advantage of crisis situations, such as the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, to attack their various goals through social engineering. This is based on the universal acceptance that employees, more than any technological systems, often represent the weakest link in the security chain.
At a time when COVID-19 is taking over our consciousness, it is easy for attackers to exploit human concerns and feed us malicious information, often cloaked behind seemingly legitimate advice on health and wellbeing, and thus create mass phishing attacks. Vaccine announcements and urgent messages on updates to company protocol around coronavirus, for example, could cause even employees who are aware of the risk of phishing attacks to fall for such schemes.
It’s therefore vital to raise awareness and ensure that cases where an employee encounters a phishing attempt are reported to relevant company staff immediately.

3. Where does our VPN client connect?
A VPN client - an application typically used to connect to virtual private networks - will most likely be pre-configured with the VPN server, although it's possible to configure it by IP address or by name.
The name of the VPN server is usually a Domain Name System (DNS) record, a more aesthetic URL which directs the user to a specific IP address. In some cases, an attacker might not attack the VPN client or server directly, but the DNS record itself, and use it to hijack or sniff the session. The latter involves attackers capturing network traffic between a website and a client containing a session ID in order to gain unauthorised access. If your organisation is vulnerable to domain hijacking – for instance if a cloud service has been used by your organisation in the past but DNS records not removed, meaning anyone can claim them - you might be in a dangerous position.
To mitigate this risk, it’s worth configuring the IP address of your company’s servers directly without using its name if that’s possible.

4. How do my employees connect to the Internet?
Typically employees are accessing the internet through their home networks, using Wi-Fi. When was the last time your IT team visited to check if that network is secure? The chances are, never.
As a result, attacks on home Wi-Fi are common. Often they are very varied and simple – attacking weakly-encrypted WEP protocols using default SSIDs and passwords, or using the WPA2 Krack Vulnerability (which capitalises on weaknesses in WiFi standards), Evil Twin (where a fraudulent Wi-Fi access point is set up to steal passwords, for example) - and other established routes.
Once they have infiltrated the network, an internal attacker might, for example, use their position to perform a DNS spoofing attack that will allow them to hijack domains.  They could also directly attack the employee's computer to uncover valuable information stored locally. From this position, the route to infiltrating wider corporate networks are short and fairly straightforward.
The best way to defend against this from a corporate perspective is to only authorize the use of laptops that IT admins you have control over. This allows security teams to install the appropriate security tools to detect those kind of attacks remotely if needed.

5. Are my employees’ VPN login credentials sufficiently strong and protected?
In many organisations, the enforcement policy for system connection permissions is not strong enough. Security teams must constantly remind themselves of how lucrative login credentials are to hackers. Using multi-factor authentication mechanisms across both connection and identification processes should therefore be considered mission critical, due to their ability to attack vectors.
Nir Chako is a security researcher at CyberArk



Tags cyber security israel israeli cyber security cyber security Cybertech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of Floyd, distrust in police makes world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by