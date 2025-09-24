Iran’s Air Force receives batch of Russian MiG-29s
Their arrival underscores Tehran’s urgency to bolster its aerial capabilities amid regional tensions and after Operation Rising Lion
Russia's MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during a military parade on Victory Day, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia(photo credit: REUTERS)ByANNA AHRONHEIM