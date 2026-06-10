TSG has announced the launch of its new DroneWeaver System (DWS), an autonomous counter‑unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) platform designed to help security and law‑enforcement agencies detect, analyze, and neutralize hostile drones within seconds. The system was unveiled at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2026.

According to the company, DroneWeaver automates roughly 90% of the threat‑management process, integrating data from multiple sensors, filtering false alarms, classifying threats, assessing risk, and recommending the most effective interception method in real time. The goal is to significantly reduce operator workload while improving response speed and accuracy.

DroneWeaver is built on TSG’s aerial defense infrastructure, which has been used for years by security organizations in Israel and internationally. The company says the new counter‑UAS layer has already undergone operational pilot programs with customers in the United States and Eastern Europe.

As drone threats evolve - from first-person view (FPV) platforms, autonomous swarms, and low‑altitude UAVs, TSG says that DroneWeaver can be a flexible and scalable solution capable of managing complex airspace environments. The system creates a unified real‑time picture of the sky, enabling faster decision‑making even under heavy operational pressure.

The platform uses an open, sensor‑agnostic architecture, allowing integration with radars, RF detection systems, EO/IR cameras, ADS‑B receivers, and other technologies. It also supports a wide range of interception tools, from electronic jamming and spoofing to lasers, kinetic systems, and physical interceptors. TSG says the system can intelligently match each threat with the most suitable countermeasure, helping reduce unnecessary use of costly interceptors.

Hezbollah FPV drone strikes IDF troops in southern Lebanon (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

“The DroneWeaver system highlights TSG’s capabilities in air defense and real-time command and control,” said Pini Yungman, president of TSG. “Built on many years of experience in developing and deploying operational air defense systems, we have taken a proven capability for aerial threat management and extended it to the world of drones and UAVs, integrating automation and artificial intelligence that enable rapid and precise response even against complex and dynamic threats.”

TSG says DroneWeaver can be configured for a wide range of missions, including protection of military bases, critical infrastructure, convoys, mobile forces, and other strategic sites. Deployment can be tailored to operational environments and budget requirements.

Forget Paris, go to Berlin

The company will showcase the system at ILA Berlin, one of Europe’s major aviation and defense exhibitions. ILA Berlin, taking place between June 10-14, 2026, will see 15 Israeli companies participate.

Germany is undergoing a significant transformation in its defense posture. Since 2022, Berlin has committed to large‑scale increases in defense spending, initiated major procurement programs, and articulated a long‑term ambition to become Europe’s strongest military power.

The country is investing heavily in air defense, armored platforms, advanced munitions, and integrated command‑and‑control systems, creating a broad spectrum of opportunities for international defense suppliers.

The ILA Berlin Air Show, which opens on Wednesday, further underscores Germany’s growing importance as a defense exhibition hub. While ILA has traditionally focused on aerospace, it has expanded in recent years to include broader defense and security technologies, reflecting Germany’s increasing emphasis on integrated air and missile defense and on strengthening its industrial partnerships.

Unlike Eurosatory, where France banned Israeli companies from presenting offensive weapons systems, ILA offers a venue free from the political constraints, allowing them to present a wider range of systems and engage more directly with German and European stakeholders.

Shifters CEO Ofer Ballin told Defense & Tech by The Jerusalem Post that “we all know that Europe is going through a tremendous change in terms of force building, and the geopolitical situation over the next decade will make the need supersede the politics.”