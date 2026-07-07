Israeli defense-tech company Axon Vision has successfully integrated its EDGE ClearSky system with RETIA’s radar and Israeli company TSG’s command-and-control system in the Czech Republic, demonstrating multi-sensor capabilities for detecting and tracking drone threats.

Axon Vision provides AI-driven computer vision and situational awareness solutions for defense and security applications. Its EDGE ClearSky solution supports rapid detection and identification of aerial threats through thermal sensing and AI-driven real-time processing.

In the Czech Republic, the system’s capabilities combined with RETIA’s radar-based detection and the TSG system create a unified, multi-sensor target picture for operators. The trial highlighted the operational value of combining radar and electro-optical sensing in counter-drone missions.

According to a statement released by Axon Vision, the trial was conducted under open-field conditions to simulate operational environments, and showed that the integrated systems could operate in sync, exchange information in real time, and present drone targets on the C2 display.

The system was tested against representative drone scenarios, including detection, tracking, and dynamic target movement, and demonstrated stable performance.

Axon Vision and Retia integrated together (credit: Axon Vision)

From acquisition to engagement

The EdgeUAV system is designed to enhance the operational capabilities of unmanned platforms, including drones, UAVs, and loitering munitions. It enables full mission execution from initial target acquisition, selective tracking, and precision target engagement.

The system’s core features include real-time video processing, automatic target recognition (ATR), static and dynamic object tracking, multi-object tracking, and semantic segmentation of the environment. These capabilities are supported across multiple spectral bands, allowing for effective day and night operations.

The modular architecture of the EdgeUAV system ensures seamless integration with existing sensors and platforms, offering next-generation performance without requiring hardware overhauls. The system’s user-friendly interface is also cited as a key enabler for large-scale deployment, particularly in high-tempo operational environments.

The system allows full multi-spectral support, enabling day and night operation, and features a real-time AI video processing engine that provides automatic target recognition (ATR), static and dynamic object tracking, multi-object tracking, and environment semantic segmentation.

“Drone threats continue to create new operational challenges for defense and security forces worldwide, requiring faster detection, improved situational awareness, and the ability to integrate multiple sensing capabilities into a single operational picture,” said Neri Zin, CEO of Axon Vision.

“The successful integration in the Czech Republic demonstrates the flexibility of our EDGE ClearSky system and its ability to work seamlessly with radar and command-and-control systems,” he continued.

Founded in 2017 by veterans of elite IDF technology units, Ido Rozenberg, Raz Roditti, and Michael Zolotov, Axon Vision is a key player in the defense tech AI sector. Its solutions are currently deployed by the IDF and other military organizations worldwide.

Built on an open, platform-agnostic architecture, Axon Vision solutions integrate sensors and effectors across existing military platforms. The systems are integrated onto platforms of various militaries around the world, including the IDF, through partnerships with multinational defense companies like RETIA.

In Israel, the company has collaborated with Israel’s Defense Ministry, Elbit Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It recently completed a successful IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, raising approximately $26 million to support product development and international expansion.

In December, RETIA and TSG signed a strategic agreement in a deal valued at approximately NIS 4.5 million in which the Israeli company would provide licenses for advanced systems designed to counter low-altitude aerial threats, including drones and UAVs.