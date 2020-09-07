Antisemitism and Jewish leadership - The Kyiv Jewish Forum

The Kyiv Jewish Forum 2020, co-organized by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and the Jerusalem Post Group, brings prominent Jewish leaders from Israel and around the globe in a virtual conference to discuss and debate complex world and regional challenges facing the Jewish community.

The conference will feature addresses by leading world figures, including Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, Benjamin Gantz, Alternate Prime Minister of Israel, Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, Elan Carr, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, and human rights activist Natan Sharansky, among others.

The conference will feature a wide variety of fascinating panel discussions, including the legacy of Babi Yar, the Iranian threat, Jewish leadership in the fight against COVID-19, the state of antisemitism in Ukraine, the durability of the US-Israel alliance, and many other noteworthy topics.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });