Remembering Pope John Paul II's contribution to Catholic-Jewish relations

In the wake of the 100th anniversary of Pope John Paul II’s birth, we recall the late pope’s tremendous contribution to bringing Catholic-Jewish relations to levels never before known.Born as Karol Josef Wojtyla in Wadowice, Poland – where one quarter of the population at the time was Jewish – he was raised with Jewish childhood friends and was a witness to the Holocaust.Pope John Paul II set a precedent on April 13, 1986, by being the first pope to make an official visit to a synagogue, the Great Synagogue of Rome, and by his memorable reference to Jews as “elderly brothers.” This was preceded and followed by numerous condemnations of antisemitism, including asking the Jewish people for forgiveness for all the suffering inflicted upon them in the midst of Christendom and by his reference to antisemitism as “a sin against God and humanity.”It is more than symbolic that the diplomatic relations between the State of Israel and the Holy See were established in 1994 under the papacy of John Paul II following the Fundamental Agreement signed on December 30, 1993.On March 21, 2000, during the year of the millennium, Pope John Paul II made a historic visit to the State of Israel.The visit by Pope John Paul contrasted with the previous visit by Pope Paul VI in January 1964 which was an 11 hour-day trip; Pope John Paul II’s visit lasted 5 days and is considered a landmark in our relations, considering its stately official nature and symbolic significant gestures.The pope’s iconic images at the Western Wall and at Yad Vashem, our official Holocaust memorial and museum, are carved in our memory. The world watched as the pope inserted a note between the Kotel’s stones with a message of penitence and a commitment to genuine brotherhood. The pope’s speech at Yad Vashem, during which he reflected on the fate of his Jewish childhood friends in Poland, was very moving. This has left a tremendous impact on so many people in Israel and a growing important awareness of the major changes the church has embraced regarding the Jewish people and Judaism since Nostra Aetate – a document adopted in 1965 during the Second Vatican Council, the magisterium of the Catholic Church.As we have just concluded celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations between the State of Israel and the Holy See, we bear in mind Pope John Paul II‘s acts. Events marking this historical development took place in Rome and in Israel. They included a special concert of Jewish liturgical music (Musica Sacra) organized by the Embassy of Israel to the Holy See at the Great Synagogue of Rome with the participation of cantors from Israel, Italy and the US. It was attended by the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin as well other dignitaries from the Vatican, the Jewish and the Christian world.A special joint stamp was issued by the Israel Philatelic Service and the Holy See Numismatic Service to commemorate the 25th anniversary. The stamp depicts St. Peter’s Church and the synagogue at Capernaum in the Galilee symbolizing the special relations and connection between Judaism and Christianity.Notwithstanding the achievements as well as the genuine efforts, we still face the challenge of confronting antisemitism in all its forms.The Fundamental Agreement between Israel and the Holy See of December 30, 1993, paving the way to the establishment of diplomatic relations, includes a joint commitment to fight antisemitism in all its forms, and a statement that the “Holy See deplores attacks on Jews anywhere, at any time and by anyone.” This also includes a special reference to “desecration of Jewish synagogues and cemeteries, acts which offend the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.”Taking into account the current rise of this old hate as well as the unfortunate role that the church had played in in the past – more than ever – there is a strong need after the Second Vatican Council to bring the Nostra Aetate document and successive implementing documents denouncing and deploring antisemitism to the attention of both clergy and believers.We consider as most appropriate and significant that the Holy See will join the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. This intergovernmental organization was founded in 1998 with the aim of promoting Holocaust education, research and remembrance and includes 42 countries. Such a significant step will conform with the unequivocal condemnation of antisemitism by the late Pope John Paul II as well as by current Pope Francis who defined the phenomenon as a contradiction to Christianity and its Jewish roots.The writer is Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See.