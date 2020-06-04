The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Remembering Pope John Paul II's contribution to Catholic-Jewish relations

The late Pope would have turned 100 in May.

By OREN DAVID  
JUNE 4, 2020 22:12
Pope John Paul II with President Jimmy Carter at the White House (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pope John Paul II with President Jimmy Carter at the White House
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In the wake of the 100th anniversary of Pope John Paul II’s birth, we recall the late pope’s tremendous contribution to bringing Catholic-Jewish relations to levels never before known.
Born as Karol Josef Wojtyla in Wadowice, Poland – where one quarter of the population at the time was Jewish – he was raised with Jewish childhood friends and was a witness to the Holocaust.
Pope John Paul II set a precedent on April 13, 1986, by being the first pope to make an official visit to a synagogue, the Great Synagogue of Rome, and by his memorable reference to Jews as “elderly brothers.” This was preceded and followed by numerous condemnations of antisemitism, including asking the Jewish people for forgiveness for all the suffering inflicted upon them in the midst of Christendom and by his reference to antisemitism as “a sin against God and humanity.”
It is more than symbolic that the diplomatic relations between the State of Israel and the Holy See were established in 1994 under the papacy of John Paul II following the Fundamental Agreement signed on December 30, 1993.
On March 21, 2000, during the year of the millennium, Pope John Paul II made a historic visit to the State of Israel.
The visit by Pope John Paul contrasted with the previous visit by Pope Paul VI in January 1964 which was an 11 hour-day trip; Pope John Paul II’s visit lasted 5 days and is considered a landmark in our relations, considering its stately official nature and symbolic significant gestures.
The pope’s iconic images at the Western Wall and at Yad Vashem, our official Holocaust memorial and museum, are carved in our memory. The world watched as the pope inserted a note between the Kotel’s stones with a message of penitence and a commitment to genuine brotherhood. The pope’s speech at Yad Vashem, during which he reflected on the fate of his Jewish childhood friends in Poland, was very moving. This has left a tremendous impact on so many people in Israel and a growing important awareness of the major changes the church has embraced regarding the Jewish people and Judaism since Nostra Aetate – a document adopted in 1965 during the Second Vatican Council, the magisterium of the Catholic Church.
As we have just concluded celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations between the State of Israel and the Holy See, we bear in mind Pope John Paul II‘s acts. Events marking this historical development took place in Rome and in Israel. They included a special concert of Jewish liturgical music (Musica Sacra) organized by the Embassy of Israel to the Holy See at the Great Synagogue of Rome with the participation of cantors from Israel, Italy and the US. It was attended by the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin as well other dignitaries from the Vatican, the Jewish and the Christian world.
A special joint stamp was issued by the Israel Philatelic Service and the Holy See Numismatic Service to commemorate the 25th anniversary. The stamp depicts St. Peter’s Church and the synagogue at Capernaum in the Galilee symbolizing the special relations and connection between Judaism and Christianity.
Notwithstanding the achievements as well as the genuine efforts, we still face the challenge of confronting antisemitism in all its forms.
The Fundamental Agreement between Israel and the Holy See of December 30, 1993, paving the way to the establishment of diplomatic relations, includes a joint commitment to fight antisemitism in all its forms, and a statement that the “Holy See deplores attacks on Jews anywhere, at any time and by anyone.” This also includes a special reference to “desecration of Jewish synagogues and cemeteries, acts which offend the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.”
Taking into account the current rise of this old hate as well as the unfortunate role that the church had played in in the past – more than ever – there is a strong need after the Second Vatican Council to bring the Nostra Aetate document and successive implementing documents denouncing and deploring antisemitism to the attention of both clergy and believers.
We consider as most appropriate and significant that the Holy See will join the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. This intergovernmental organization was founded in 1998 with the aim of promoting Holocaust education, research and remembrance and includes 42 countries. Such a significant step will conform with the unequivocal condemnation of antisemitism by the late Pope John Paul II as well as by current Pope Francis who defined the phenomenon as a contradiction to Christianity and its Jewish roots.

The writer is Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See.


Tags Holocaust Pope pope israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by