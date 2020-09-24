The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Sylvan Adams on promoting Israel globally at Jerusalem Post Conference

Adams's business card lists his title as “self-appointed ambassador at large for the State of Israel.”

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 19:35
Sylvan Adams at The Jerusalem Post Conference (photo credit: LIOR LEV)
Sylvan Adams at The Jerusalem Post Conference
(photo credit: LIOR LEV)
Sylvan Adams, Canadian-born Israeli businessman and one of the most active, out-of-the-box philanthropists in the Jewish world, addressed the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Wednesday in a video interview with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz.
Watch the full conference here >>
Adams, whose business card lists his title as “self-appointed ambassador at large for the State of Israel,” explained his involvement in promoting Israel through sporting and cultural events, such as his sponsoring the Israel Start-Up Nation cycling team this year in this year’s Tour de France, bringing the first stage of the Giro d’Italia grand tour cycling race to Israel in 2018, arranging Madonna’s performance at Israel’s Eurovision in 2019, and participating in the funding of SpaceIL’s journey to the moon in 2019.
“The idea behind this is that media coverage of Israel is always universally negative,” Adams explained. “The Israel that I moved to four and a half years ago is nothing like what is portrayed in the media, and I’m trying to give a taste of the real Israel to the silent majority that doesn’t really care.”
Adams recounted the positive feelings generated by Israel’s participation in the Tour de France. “We had tens of thousands of people yelling our team name, ‘Yisrael Yisrael.’ We felt the love from the French fans.” He noted that tens of thousands of fans who attended the Tour and a worldwide TV audience of more than 3.5 billion people, saw Israel in a positive light.
“The contributions that we make to the world, as sportsmen, as scientists, as musicians, as whatever we do, are a positive force to the world, and I’m just trying to show Israel as a normal country.”
Adams is confident that tourist growth to Israel can increase significantly, once COVID-19 ends, due to Israel being the center of three Abrahamic faiths, with a beautiful culture, and a diverse variety of activities. Adams has numerous programs and plans in the works to continue promoting Israel to the world at large. “I’m just getting started,” he said.


