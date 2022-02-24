The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

How does composting work in Jerusalem?

One-third of all the organic waste sent for recycling in Israel came from Jerusalem (whose population accounts for only 10% of the total for Israel). 

By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 18:17
Compost heap (INGIMAGE) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Compost heap (INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

My neighborhood has a community composter, which I was privileged to help set up and now help operate. It contains five large bins that are estimated to serve a few dozen families. 

The organic waste consists primarily of water, and the composters help us dispose of this heavy waste in a convenient, sustainable way. As a byproduct, we also get organic fertilizer that we scatter in our community garden (except during shmita years, when the land must lie fallow). 

In 2020, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics in early October, the city of Jerusalem sent 150,000 tons of organic waste to be recycled. This figure accounts for 28% of all the waste collected in the city (including waste that was not sent for recycling) – the highest rate among Israel’s major cities (those with more than 100,000 residents).

In fact, one-third of all the organic waste sent for recycling in Israel came from Jerusalem (whose population accounts for only 10% of the total for Israel). 

As noted, organic waste is heavy because it is composed primarily of water. In contrast to the 150,000 tons of organic waste, Jerusalem sent only 56,000 tons of cardboard, pruned foliage, plastic, metal, paper, and glass combined, for recycling.

Are Israel’s plastic bottles being recycled? (credit: PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET)Are Israel’s plastic bottles being recycled? (credit: PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET)

In addition to this impressive data, according to Mahapach Yarok (a community organization that promotes composting), Jerusalem has about 2,700 home composters operated by residents in their yards, and about 100 in public spaces such as community gardens. These composters also recycle large quantities of organic waste, on top of the waste that is sent for recycling. 

Translation: Merav Datan



Tags recycle sustainability Shmita
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by