Israel’s Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Naama Kaufman-Pess represented Israel at the launch event of the “AIM for Climate Initiative” Ministerial Forum on Monday At EXPO Dubai.

The AIM for Climate Initiative is a joint US-UAE initiative established in 2021 to advance cooperation and facilitate the exchange of information that is crucial in the global response to the climate crisis. There are 39 member-states as of now.

"Israeli innovation in the fields of agriculture is critical to the global response to the climate crisis,” said Kaufman-Pess. "Our participation in this important forum strengthens Israeli agro-tech and encourages cooperation to promote food security in Israel and around the world, as well as strengthens Israel's status as a technological power."

As part of the forum, Kaufman-Pess presented an overview of Israel's coping with the effects of climate change, with an emphasis on the current challenges of local agriculture. It also addressed innovative and groundbreaking technology developed in Israel, such as water desalination, desertification and drip irrigation.

Israel’s Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Naama Kaufman-Pess at the ''AIM for Climate'' inaugural Minister's Forum at EXPO 2020 Dubai. (credit: AGRICULTURE MINISTRY)

The collaborative effort aims to increase and accelerate investment and support in smart agriculture for climate and food systems over the course of five years – from 2021 to 2026.