Micro-algae can be used to produce green fuel, TAU study finds

Researchers from Tel Aviv University found a strain of algae that allows the mass production of green hydrogen gas, an environmentally-friendly alternative to gray hydrogen, which pollutes the atmosphere.

The peer-reviewed study was led by doctoral student Tamar Elman and Prof. Iftach Yacoby of the Renewable Energy Laboratory at Tel Aviv University's George S. Wise Faculty of Life Sciences and published in the academic journal Cell Reports on March 28.

Hydrogen gas is a green fuel that can be used in electric vehicles, such as e-bikes and cars. Whereas a regular vehicle uses a polluting lithium-ion battery, these vehicles use a fuel cell to convert hydrogen into electrical energy, the study said.

While most hydrogen is produced from natural gas in a non-sustainable process (gray hydrogen), hydrogen can also be produced using renewable energy (green hydrogen). The latter process does not release carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The study added that, although green hydrogen is sometimes produced using electrolyzers, expensive devices attached to solar panels that convert water into hydrogen and oxygen, natural biological processes can also be used to produce hydrogen.

Tamar Elman (L) and Prof. Iftach Yacoby (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

Micro-algae, a common type of algae present in water reservoirs and soil, produce hydrogen through photosynthesis. By engineering these micro-algae, which normally produce hydrogen over a span of minutes, to produce hydrogen for days or even weeks, people can develop a feasible source of renewable energy.

Yacoby said the Tel Aviv University team found a mutant in micro-algae that prevents the accumulation of oxygen, and thus allows the organism to potentially continuously produce hydrogen.

Using bioreactors in their experiment, the researchers found that the micro-algae could keep producing hydrogen for more than 12 days.

"The new mutant overcomes two major barriers that have so far prevented continuous production of hydrogen," Yacoby said. "The first barrier is the accumulation of oxygen in the process of photosynthesis. As a rule, oxygen poisons the enzyme that produces hydrogen in algae, but in the mutation, increased respiration eliminates the oxygen and allows favorable conditions for continuous hydrogen production."

"The second barrier is the loss of energy to competing processes, including carbon dioxide fixation into sugar. It, too, has been solved in the mutant and most of the energy is being channeled for continuous hydrogen production."

In order to maximize the scale of hydrogen production, the researchers have launched a pilot program to develop ways of increasing the amount of time the algae produce hydrogen even further.

"The rate of hydrogen production from the new mutant reaches one-tenth of the possible theoretical rate, and with the help of further research it is possible to improve it even further," Yacoby said.