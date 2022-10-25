The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Ministry of Environmental Protection crack down on olive-oil press waste

This year, in light of an increase in olive crop growth, the support budget was increased and emphasis was placed on continuous monitoring systems for enforcement purposes.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 17:09
Oil presses produce 80,000 cubic meters of waste that must be cleaned up to prevent pollution and harm to groundwater and waste-treatment plants (photo credit: YOSSI BEN ARI)
Oil presses produce 80,000 cubic meters of waste that must be cleaned up to prevent pollution and harm to groundwater and waste-treatment plants
(photo credit: YOSSI BEN ARI)

Olive-oil presses, which create a lot of waste material called “olive-press cake,” must remove it carefully to prevent pollution and damage to the groundwater, sewage and wastewater treatment systems, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Water Authority said on Tuesday.

With the olive harvest soon upon us, the ministry said it will support water corporations in the amount of NIS 680,000 for the removal of the “cakes” formed from the olive presses. Alongside this, the ministry said it is increasing its supervision and enforcement against the processing companies. 

Six water corporations – Mei Hagalil, Sovev Shafar’am, Peleg Hagalil, El Ayin, Ma’ayanei Ziv and Mei Rahat – that submitted applications for support meet the required conditions and will be budgeted accordingly, the ministry added. 

“Before the start of the harvest season, the ministry contacted all the relevant parties with the aim of providing tools for dealing with the oil-press cake produced as part of the olive-oil-production process during the harvest period," Dr. Sigal Blumenfeld, director of the ministry’s northern region, said.

"The ministry works every year in order to reduce the harm caused by the olive oil production process and bolsters enforcement.”

"The ministry works every year in order to reduce the harm caused by the olive oil production process and bolsters enforcement.”

Dr. Sigal Blumenfeld

Guy Reshef, deputy director of the Hydrological Service Division at the Water Authority, noted the authority prepared in advance this year, as in previous years, to prevent damage to the wastewater treatment facilities and environmental pollution caused during the olive harvests.

This year, in light of an increase in olive crop growth, the support budget was increased and emphasis was placed on continuous monitoring systems for enforcement purposes.

The sewer networks that have been affected in the past include the cities of Karmiel, Acre, Nahariya, Yanuah-Jat, Parod, Rahat and Livnim.

Monitoring olive presses

The water corporations are responsible for monitoring olive presses in order to locate liquid “cake” flows into the public sewer system, to do this, the corporations make use of sampling and placing monitoring devices and sensors.

According to the ministry, there are about 140 active oil presses in the country, with 90 being in the north. In the olive-oil production process, up to 80,000 cubic meters of waste are produced each year, and it contains a very high concentration of organic, toxic substances.

Unsupervised discharge of the waste causes heavy damage to sewage and purification systems to the point of clogging them and causing their collapse, significantly impairing the ability to use the effluents from the sewage treatment plant for agricultural use

In addition, waste material also pollutes the groundwater, as has already happened in the past in areas with high hydrological sensitivity, mainly in the Haifa and Northern districts. 



Tags environment pollution olive harvest Olive Tree
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by