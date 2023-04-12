The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Climate change is causing more home runs in baseball - study

If current climate trends continue there will be 192 additional long balls per year by 2050 and 467 more per season by 2100, researchers said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 03:06
Jewish pitcher Eric Reyzelman has his sights set on a career in Major League Baseball. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jewish pitcher Eric Reyzelman has his sights set on a career in Major League Baseball.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Notice hundreds of more home runs in Major League Baseball lately? It can be traced, in part, to a warming planet, according to a study published Friday.

Over the past several Major League Baseball seasons, home runs have climbed significantly, notably Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62 homers for the New York Yankees last year. 

But ace players haven't necessarily improved their game. In a peer-reviewed study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, Dartmouth College researchers said they can connect at least 500 additional homers from 2010 to 2019 to Earth's human-caused climate change. 

From 1998, the first season of the 30-team MLB through 2022 - not including 2020 which was cut by COVID - the number of home runs has varied each year from 4,186 in 2014 to 6,776 in 2019.

Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity (credit: studiovin/Shutterstock) Interrelated crises with reciprocal feedback: Pollution, Climate change and Activity that Impairs Biodiversity (credit: studiovin/Shutterstock)

How is the climate changing America's pastime? 

If current climate trends continue, researchers said, there will be 192 additional long balls per year by 2050 and 467 more per season by 2100, according to the study. Currently, however, researchers attribute only 1% of recent home runs to climate change.

"There's a very clear physical mechanism at play in which warmer temperatures reduce the density of air. Baseball is a game of ballistics, and a batted ball is going to fly farther on a warm day," said senior author Justin Mankin, an assistant professor of geography.

Last year was Earth's fifth hottest year on record, according to NASA. Researchers explain that it's no coincidence the spike in homeruns coincides with warming temperatures. Warm air is less dense than cool air. As air heats up and molecules move faster, the air expands, leaving more space between molecules, resulting in a batted ball being able to fly farther on a warmer day than it would on a cooler day thanks to less air resistance.

Lead author Christopher Callahan, a doctoral candidate in geography at Dartmouth, said the researchers considered  factors including the use of performance-enhancing drugs, the construction of bats and balls, and the adoption of cameras, launch analytics, and other technology intended to optimize a batter's power and distance.

"We asked whether there are more home runs on unseasonably warm days than on unseasonably cold days during the course of a season," Callahan said. "We're able to compare those days with the implicit assumption that the other factors affecting batter performance don't vary day to day or are affected if a day is unseasonably warm or cold."

"We don't think temperature is the dominant factor in the increase in home runs — batters are now primed to hit balls at optimal speeds and angles," Callahan said. "That said, temperature matters and we've identified its effect. While climate change has been a minor influence so far, this influence will substantially increase by the end of the century if we continue to emit greenhouse gases and temperatures rise."

"It's important for us to recognize the potentially pervasive way that climate change has altered, or will alter, all the things we care about that are not necessarily encapsulated in heat waves or megadroughts or category 6 hurricanes," Callahan, an avid baseball fan, said. "The effects of global warming will extend throughout our lives in potentially subtle ways."



Tags sports baseball environment climate change
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Julia Wendel is definitely not Madeleine McCann - DNA tests

Madeleine McCann
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by