Israel, US to innovate new clean energy technologies under renewed bipartisan legislation

The United States and Israel may see further energy development cooperation thanks to a new BIRD Energy and US-Israel Energy Center Reauthorization Act of 2024, which was introduced on Thursday by Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25), Buddy Carter (GA-01), Joe Wilson (SC-02), and Brad Schneider (IL-10), according to a copy of the bill.

The bipartisan legislation expands upon the current US-Israel energy cooperation program and will increase its funding and longevity until 2034.

The legislation aims to advance clean energy technologies, improve energy security, and foster economic innovation in both nations.

Since 2009, the Bird Energy program has supported 49 projects with a combined investment of more than $38 million. These initiatives have driven advancements in clean energy technologies and fostered strong US-Israel collaboration. Specifically, the program enabled the development of flexible solar panels for wireless electronics and solar energy production systems that operate over water reservoirs.

Officials comment on the legislation

"By renewing and expanding this vital partnership, we can leverage our combined resources to tackle the most pressing energy challenges of today, while supporting clean energy innovation and job creation in both the US and Israel," said Rep. Wasserman Schultz. "This legislation will drive advancements in energy storage, cybersecurity for energy infrastructure, renewable energy, and more." The solar farm in the Arava where the measurements were conducted (credit: Jonathan D. Muller)

“The BIRD Energy partnership allows both the US and Israel to develop the next generation of clean energy technology. This initiative not only strengthens our economic ties but also accelerates innovation, which is the key to protecting our environment while growing our economy,” said Rep. Carter. “Together, we can create a reliable, affordable clean energy sector, and reauthorizing the BIRD program is a critical step in getting us there.”

“Reauthorizing the BIRD Energy program is an important demonstration of the strong partnership with our ally Israel, making lasting investments in the future of clean energy. By collaborating on cutting-edge technologies, we can enhance our energy security, create good-paying jobs, and contribute to the global fight against climate change,” said Rep. Schneider. “The success of this program proves that when nations come together with a shared goal, we can make meaningful strides toward a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous future.”

“I am grateful to cosponsor this important bipartisan bill that will further critical US-Israel cooperation on the energies of the future like hydrogen and fusion as well as the technologies to modernize and protect our energy infrastructure. US-Israel energy cooperation brings together the best of both nations’ capabilities to advance our joint energy goals,” said Rep. Wilson “It is imperative that we deepen and expand our cooperation with our valued ally Israel across all sectors to ensure we can meet the challenges of tomorrow.”