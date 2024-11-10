Majority of Israelis are concerned about climate change, and the environment - survey

The majority of the Israeli public is concerned about climate change, a new survey from the National Institute for Climate Policy Research at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) found, according to a new survey published on Sunday.

The study surveyed 1,180 participants in Israel about their knowledge and attitudes regarding climate change and its effects on the environment, economy, society, and health.

The study was conducted by Dr. Yossi David from the Department of Communications Studies, along with climate researcher Dr. Avner Gross from BGU, and took place between June 26-30, 2024.

One-third of the participants in the survey indicated that they were willing to change their behavior to protect the environment. 36% said they are willing to eat less animal-based food, 33% are willing to travel more by public transport, 24% are willing to fly less, and only 13% are willing to pay higher taxes to promote environmental protection.

A significant finding from the survey shows that the majority of the Israeli public is worried about increased air pollution caused by human activities like burning fossil fuels. However, they also express concerns about natural events, such as fires, heatwaves, and floods, which are also impacting the climate. Air pollution (credit: Eitan Elhadez)

"It seems that the public is more ready than ever to change their habits than government officials believe," said Tamar Zandberg, head of the National Institute for Climate Policy Research at BGU and former Minister of Environmental Protection.

Human impact on climate change

Most Israelis believe that humans cause climate change, but there is a significant percentage of others who believe that alternative factors have an impact as well. 62% believe that there are economic interests behind the claims about climate change, 58% believe that there are political interests, and 40% believe that science is divided on whether there is climate change.

"The Israeli public is surprisingly knowledgeable about the dangers of the climate crisis despite the lack of sufficient public discussion on these issues," said Dr. David.

The findings also show that the Israeli public wants change but lacks information on how to achieve it. Most of the Israeli public from all political backgrounds (63%) have high trust in science but do not trust social media. Though trust in friends and family is also prominent (59%), 40% expressed trust in the Ministry of Environmental Protection, and only 14% expressed trust in social media.

"This is one of the most interesting findings of the survey, in my opinion. This finding indicates the public's desire for reliable scientific knowledge and the ability of such knowledge to influence public attitudes," explained Dr. Gross.

The Israeli public sees the need to support policies that help adapt to climate change.

It seems that leftists tend to be slightly more concerned than rightists about the impacts of climate change and are more willing to change their behavior than rightists.

An overwhelming majority of participants from the left expressed concern about increased air pollution resulting from human actions, while the center and the right expressed similar concerns.

Examining the differences between men and women shows that women are more supportive of promoting policies and changing behavior to reduce climate change than men.

"The data on the differences between men and women is similar to the data we know from other places around the world," emphasized Dr. David. "However, the differences between right and left in Israel are smaller than in the United States, for example, indicating that the issue has not been fully politicized in Israel."

Zandberg said this shows that many political parties can work together to create strong policy measures to address the climate crisis.

The survey showed that an overwhelming majority of the Israeli public believes climate change is dangerous to humanity and that the government should take appropriate action.

"Our conclusion, therefore, is that it is not only possible but necessary to think about more climate change measures. The public…are waiting for a call to action at the individual and community level to reduce environmental damage," Zandberg stated.