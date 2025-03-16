During the spring, the flower Italia Valeriana to grow in Mount Carmel, Galilee, Jerusalem Hills

In springtime, we have among our colorful spring blossoms many plants that we may miss noticing. Most are familiar with the anemone, the chrysanthemum (crown daisy), the buttercup (Nurit), and even the Bermuda buttercup (Erodium), which is an invasive plant that became very common in Israel.

As you get closer to any flower, the beauty is right in front of your eyes, from big flower to small. This time, let’s look at the Italian valerian, a plant that not everyone is familiar with or has even ever seen in blossom.

The name itself, Italia Valeriana, suggests that it does not grow only in Israel but also in Europe, where it can be found mainly in Eastern Mediterranean countries such as Bulgaria, Greece, and Turkey.

The shape of the flower

From February to April, the plant grows one stem or column, whose top looks like fireworks. Tens of pinkish small flowers spread out from the stem in a dome shape. The plant prefers a rocky habitat, where it often grows in thin clusters of five to 20 flower heads.

The valerian has one characteristic that it is known for, and this is its potent scent. Many will say it is an awful or terrible smell. Paramedics used to carry a small bottle of valerian scent to use it on a person who just fainted. Most of the time, the dreadful smell wakes the fainted patient immediately, causing him to jump to his feet, ready to run away.

A close-up of the Italia Valeriana. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) Italia Valerianas in the field. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) An additional close-up of the flower. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Notably, the plant has some medical uses and is grown in Europe for medicinal purposes. In Israel, you can find the Italian valerian in areas including Mount Carmel, Mount Gilboa, the Galilee, and the Jerusalem Hills.