Chabad in Bangkok confirmed safe after devastating earthquake kills nine in Thai capital

Those enjoying meals at the Beit Chabad Ohr Menachem in Bangkok ahead of Shabbat were confirmed safe after a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Thailand and nearby Myanmar.

Those in the premises were able to evacuate the 5-story building within 30 seconds of the earthquake's commencement, Chabad confirmed, while noting that the $7 million structure built in 2021 remained sound.

The 30,000-square-foot community center, which holds a meat restaurant, travelers lounge, children’s playground, ballroom and rooftop deck, was evacuated without any injuries.

“This has never happened here before, so it came as a shock,” Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Thailand, told Chabad.org before Shabbat came in. “Thank G‑d, so far everyone that we know here has been accounted for. The truth is that despite the tragedy, it is a miracle that this earthquake did not do more damage. The buildings that fell were under construction; I shudder to think what would have been had they been completed and occupied.”

"We are about to enter the Jewish month of Nissan, the month of miracles," Kantor added. "We pray for continued miracles here and around the world."

Earthquake devastates Thailand and Myanmar

While the building and its occupants were unharmed during the ordeal, the earthquake devastated much of the surrounding areas.

Of the confirmed casualties in the Thai capital, eight died in a building collapse and a ninth at another location, Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said. The rescue operation at the building site said over 100 people were missing.

More than 140 people in Myanmar were killed on Friday, authorities said, after the quake toppled buildings and wrecked infrastructure across a wide area, including a skyscraper under construction in neighboring Thailand.

General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar's military junta, said there would be more deaths and casualties and invited "any country" to provide help and donations.