The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Change up your Rosh Hashanah menu with these 9 delicious recipes

Here’s a few main entrees that might be almost as good as that holiday brisket.

By SHANNON SARNA/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 21:31
Roast chicken, pomegranate chicken, and roasted cauliflower (photo credit: THE NOSHER/JTA)
Roast chicken, pomegranate chicken, and roasted cauliflower
(photo credit: THE NOSHER/JTA)
I know the holidays will look, and taste, different than most years. I also know many families cherish the big brisket, standing rib roast or pot roast that graces their table each year. Traditions are important, and food imparts its own sanctity as part of holiday experiences; the smell, the sight and the taste all play a crucial role in what makes family gatherings during a holiday so very special. It might not even be the flavor of the dish itself, but rather the knowledge and emotional connection that this dish was made in your family for generations.
But it’s likely that your Rosh Hashanah gathering will be smaller this year.
Let me be franker: I hope your family gathering will be smaller this year as we make tough choices around safety and health due to COVID-19, and so a brisket or other large roast may not be the ideal dish to serve as the main attraction.
The truth is there are so many alternatives to serving a brisket for this year, or any year. Chicken is a great choice because you can make an extra-special recipe and then enjoy leftovers the next day, or turn it into chicken salad to enjoy all week. Whole roasted cauliflower makes a wonderful vegetarian main dish, or delicious side dish, that is as beautiful to look at as it is to enjoy eating. And fish is actually a symbolic food for the New Year in various traditions (or at the very least, presenting a fish head on the table!).
The last thing I will say on brisket: If it just won’t feel like the holidays without that special main roast, ask your butcher for a smaller piece of meat, or make your usual size and then pack up some extra meals to bring to friends, neighbors, or others in your community who I know would really enjoy a home-cooked meal this New Year.
Here’s a few main entrees that might be almost as good as that holiday brisket.
An Instant Pot Georgian pomegranate chicken by Sonya Sanford (Credit: The Nosher/JTA)An Instant Pot Georgian pomegranate chicken by Sonya Sanford (Credit: The Nosher/JTA)

Instant Pot Georgian Pomegranate Chicken

Ina Garten’s Updated Marbella Chicken

Syrian Meatballs with Sour Cherries from Jennifer Abadi
Tucker Shaw's spice-roasted chicken with fennel, coriander and lemon. (Credit: The Nosher/JTA)Tucker Shaw's spice-roasted chicken with fennel, coriander and lemon. (Credit: The Nosher/JTA)

Spice Roasted Chicken with Fennel, Coriander, and Lemon

Spicy Fish in Cherry Tomato and Harissa Sauce from Chef Einat Admony

Roast Lamb for One from Nigella Lawson
Amanda Ruben's whole roasted cauliflower with tahini and tomato salsa (Credit: The Nosher/JTA)Amanda Ruben's whole roasted cauliflower with tahini and tomato salsa (Credit: The Nosher/JTA)

Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Tahini and Tomato Salsa Recipe

Onion Tart Tatine from Woolworth’s Taste Magazine

Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Pomegranate Tahini Sauce from Clean Eating Magazine
This article originally appeared in The Nosher.



Tags Judaism rosh hashanah high holidays
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by