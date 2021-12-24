The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Where to get ‘Jewish penicillin’ in New York City right now

While doctors and government officials are working hard to develop treatments for those who’ve caught COVID-19, people turn to what they know to relieve symptoms: chicken soup.

By RACHEL RINGLER/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2021 00:54
Chicken soup with matza balls (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Chicken soup with matza balls
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
COVID is roaring through New York City. Yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 11,000 new cases across the five boroughs, and that number is expected to rise still thanks to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. De Blasio has promised to distribute a million KN95 masks and half a million at-home testing kits, free of charge, to help stem the virus’s reach.   
While doctors and government officials are working hard to develop treatments for those who’ve caught COVID-19, people turn to what they know to relieve symptoms like sore throat, congestion and an aching body: soup. And, of course, in times like these, not just any soup will do. “Jewish penicillin” — yes, hot, silky, chicken soup — is in demand across the city. Josh Lebewohl, the owner of Second Avenue Deli, says that sales of his chicken soup have “gone through the roof” in the last week.
And, the truth is, chicken soup really works — up to a point. It keeps you hydrated, the warmth opens up congested nasal passages and some research shows that chicken soup, in particular, helps reduce inflammation associated with colds and flus. (If you have or think you have COVID, of course, please follow your doctor’s advice.)
Where to get what you need if you don’t have the energy to make it yourself? Here’s where the greatness of New York comes in — the choices are seemingly endless. Here are some of our favorite spots for Jewish penicillin across the city. 
People line up at a COVID-19 testing site in Times Square during the coronavirus disease pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, December 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI/FILE PHOTO) People line up at a COVID-19 testing site in Times Square during the coronavirus disease pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, December 17, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI/FILE PHOTO)

The Kosher Marketplace

Upper West Side 
This Upper West Side kosher grocery — known for its quality prepared foods — has a rich, full-bodied chicken soup. You can buy the clear consomme or a “homestyle” soup stuffed with noodles, carrots and chicken — matzah balls are available for purchase on the side. Price of the soup varies depending on whether you choose the basic or the organic version; a quart starts at $11.99. 2442 Broadway; local delivery or store pick-up. Kosher certification from Mehadrin Kashrus.

Second Avenue Deli

Upper East Side and Murray Hill
The Second Avenue Deli’s legendary Chicken In A Pot — a half-gallon of chicken soup with half a boiled chicken, carrots, noodles and a matzah ball — is , according to the owner, currently in high demand. It comes to you in a glass jar, just like in the old days. $37.95. Various locations; delivery available in Manhattan only. Kosher certification by International Kosher Council.

UN Plaza Grill 

Midtown East
This upscale kosher eatery has a deeply flavorful chicken matzah ball soup that could wake up your sleeping taste buds. Lots of zucchini, carrots, fresh dill, ground black pepper and personality. $18.00 for a bowl. 845 United Nations Plaza; accepting orders for pick-up beginning at 5:00 p.m., Sunday to Thursday. 212-223-1801. Kosher certification by Orthodox Union.

Jack’s Wife Freda 

Soho, West Village and Chelsea
This popular, charming American-Mediterranean bistro is the kind of cozy place that’s perfect for hanging out all day with a book and a bowl of soup. But if you can’t, because you’re sick, order in Freda’s matzah ball soup — a flavorful, dill-infused broth paired with a light, large and fluffy matzah ball. $12 will get you a bowl. Various locations; pickup and local delivery available. 

B & H Dairy 

East Village 
An East Village institution, B&H is so old school that they don’t have a website. Fortunately, you can order their soups — matzah ball soup, yes, as well as a knockout mushroom barley and a hot beet borscht — on any number of platforms like Seamless and Grubhub. The vegetarian matzah ball soup comes with noodles and a baseball-sized matzah ball. A portion of soup starts at $5.00; pick up a quart for $10.50. 127 Second Avenue; (212) 505-8065. Kosher certification by Rabbi Andre Malek, RAM Kosher Certification.

Shalom Japan

Williamsburg 
This “authentically inauthentic” Jewish and Japanese eatery in Brooklyn’s South Williamsburg has a matzah ball ramen soup that combines the best of both cuisines: chicken broth, chicken marinated in hoisin and soy sauce, ramen noodles, scallion, nori and, of course, a matzah ball. $19.00 for a bowl. 310 South Fourth Street; takeout and delivery available. 

Liebman’s Delicatessen 

Riverdale
This Bronx institution — in business since 1953 — takes pride in their old-school chicken soup that comes with a choice of noodles, matzah balls, kreplach, rice or kasha. Food writer Leah Koenig described their soup as golden in color served with a “butter-soft matzah ball.” Starts at $12.99 per quart. 552 W. 235th Street; pickup and local delivery available. 

Mark’s Off Madison

Nomad
Treat yourself to a bowl of Estelle’s chicken soup, the recipe courtesy of Chef Mark Strausman’s Jewish grandmother. Strausman calls this soup a “trilogy” because he spends three days making it: He makes the stock on day one, “fortifies” it with more bones, vegetables, herbs and spices on day two, and then finishes it off on day three with yet more chicken and vegetables. It’s as deep and rich a chicken soup as you can find. Get a bowl for $15. 41 Madison Avenue; local delivery available.

Goldbelly

By mail
If you can’t make it to one of these soup purveyors — or if they don’t deliver to your neighborhood — the upscale food-by-mail service Goldbelly can come to your rescue. Yes, there’s a substantial upcharge, but the service enables folks to send their New York favorites – like soup from Liebman’s, Pastrami Queen or the Ukrainian restaurant, Veselka — to a loved one just about anywhere in the United States. 
No matter which soup you choose — and even if you opt for a can of Campell’s instead — here’s hoping for a safe, healthy-as-can be start to this busy holiday and winter season. 


Tags American Jewry diaspora COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's gates are always open for aliyah - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My word: Don't panic - and other advice for the galaxy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Ruthie Blum

Mansour Abbas’s ‘Jewish state’ bombshell - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by