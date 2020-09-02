The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Busch Beer debuts Dog Brew – a non-alcoholic drink for canine companions

The brew is a bone broth "full of dog-friendly flavors and nutrients," and can turn man's best friend into man's best drinking buddy.

By AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 04:32
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Busch Beer currently develops many varieties of beer, for all sorts of people. It's newest beer, however, isn't targeted at man, but man's best friend.
Calling it Busch Dog Brew, and labeled over Twitter as "The Nectar of the Dogs," the new beer was announced on August 26, International Dog Day. According to Busch, rather than containing alcohol, the drinks are bone broth "full of dog-friendly flavors and nutrients."

"After a long day there's nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their 'best friend,'" Anheuser-Busch's vice president of value brands Daniel Blake said in a release.
Despite the seemingly niche market, the announcement saw widely positive reactions on social media, with many users replying to Busch's announcement with pictures of their own dogs along with messages of excitement.
To further sweeten the deal, Busch also offered a contest, where 100 lucky buyers will get a free Busch-branded dog bed.
In addition, for every case of Dog Brew sold, Busch will donate $1 to the animal rescue and adoption nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society.
"We’re proud to be able to partner with Best Friends Animal Society and continue our efforts to help those furry friends still looking for a home," Blake explained.
The Dog Brew is sold in four packs of 12-ounce cans, and would normally be available to buy on the Busch Beer website. However, it seems that would-be drinking dogs will need to wait, as demand has been high enough to have currently rendered the brew out of stock, though a waitlist is available, along with discounts on Busch merchandise for people and dogs alike.
"Ope! We already sold through our first batch of Dog Brew by Busch. But don’t worry, we’re in the process of brewing more ‘Nectar of the Dogs’!" the Busch website states.
"In the meantime, sign up for our waitlist so you’ll be first to know when it’s back in stock. Plus, you’ll receive an exclusive discount on Busch merch for you and your pup. Fur real. Thank you for your paw-tience!"


