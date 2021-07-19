The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Drink to Remember: Beer to encourage organ donation

The special edition BeerBazaar Pineapple Pale Ale is dedicated to Karin Ohayon's memory

By SPECIAL CONTRIBUTOR  
JULY 19, 2021 09:47
Beer in honor of Karin Ohayon (photo credit: BEERBAZAAR)
Beer in honor of Karin Ohayon
(photo credit: BEERBAZAAR)
After her death in a car accident at the young age of 23, Karin Ohayon’s family decided to honor her memory in a way that was most fitting for her. 
Ohayon was an avid fan of BeerBazaar and also encouraged all people she knew to sign up for an organ donor card in order to save lives, so what more appropriate way to commemorate her memory than to release a special beer that spreads awareness of the importance of the organ donor card.
The special edition BeerBazaar Pineapple Pale Ale is dedicated to Ohayon's memory and is available for a limited time at BeerBazaar.co.il online and at all the BeerBazaar branches.  The unique beer cap was designed with the shape of the flower found on every Adi donor card and the label tells the story and contains a dedication to Ohayon. 
Ohayonwas 23 years old when she was involved in a tragic accident on her way to work at her army base.  A second year political science student in Ashkelon, she spent her spare time as a civilian worker in the IDF as a construction engineer.
On the morning of February 4, 2021, the IDF requested her assistance as many soldiers were in COVID-19 quarantine. She never made it to the base. 
At 6:55 Ohayon lost control of the vehicle and was seriously injured. MDA staff provided her with life-saving medical care and evacuated her to Soroka Hospital, while she was unconscious with a multi-system injury. She received medical treatment from the best doctors in Soroka's intensive care unit, but they were eventually forced to determine that it was a brain death. 
Family photo after the passing of Karin Ohayon (Credit: BeerBazaar)Family photo after the passing of Karin Ohayon (Credit: BeerBazaar)
Corrine had signed an Adi card, and would encourage others to sign as well. For her, this was of great importance. Giving an organ so that someone else could live was a simple choice for her. She saved five lives.  
"When Karin's family approached us to dedicate a beer in her memory, the immediate answer was yes.  We quickly realized that our collaboration with the Adi organization together with a special edition beer could bring awareness to the importance of organ donation and ultimately save lives", said BeerBazaar CEO Avi Moskowitz.
"We are proud and excited about the complex and extraordinary move to commemorate the late Karin and to convey the message of the importance of signing an Adi card," said Dvora Szerer of the National Transplant Center. 


