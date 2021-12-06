The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Get out the Charcuterie Board: Dairy prices in Israel expected to drop soon

Duties on soft milk products are to become a thing of the past in the future.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 13:34

Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2021 14:00
ON SHAVUOT: White wine and cheese, please. (photo credit: SKÅNSKA MATUPPLEVELSER/FLICKR)
ON SHAVUOT: White wine and cheese, please.
(photo credit: SKÅNSKA MATUPPLEVELSER/FLICKR)
Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, in coordination with Agriculture Minister Oded Forer, has signed an order that would abolish tariffs on soft dairy products, while increasing the duty-free quota for hard cheeses. This move has been put into effect at the recommendation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and is expected to lower the prices of dairy products for Israeli consumers.
The order includes the complete abolition of customs on yogurts, dairy delicacies, and cheeses with up to 5% fat, and it will allow the market to open for free import of these products from European countries where the consumer price per kilogram of yogurt is, on average 8.5 NIS per kilogram, compared to 17 NIS per kilogram in Israel.
The order also includes an increase in duty-free quotas by 5,000 tons for the import of cheeses, which are expected to be about 25% cheaper than the regulated price in Israel. As a result, the consumer price is expected to fall by about 10 NIS per kilogram, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture.
"Free competition achieves three goals for us: a good price for the consumer, a larger selection of products and also requires the local market to improve,” said MK Forer. He went on to express that the implementation of this order will positively impact Israel's agricultural industry: “This is another step in the reform we are leading to open the market and strengthen local agriculture.”
In a recent report from the Economist Intelligence Unit, Tel Aviv was crowned the world’s most expensive city to live in; it seems that this order may begin shifting the needle, if only somewhat.
Melt Room's grilled cheese sandwich (credit: EITAN VAXMAN) Melt Room's grilled cheese sandwich (credit: EITAN VAXMAN)
"Dairy products in Israel are 79% more expensive than the OECD average,” said MK Lieberman. “Opening the dairy market to competition is the first step in a series of solutions to address the cost of living”.


Tags Israel Finance Ministry Tel Aviv cheese
