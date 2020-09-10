International flavors at restaurants throughout Israel

We love takeout and delivery even in regular times, and of course during this time of coronavirus, takeouts are the thing to do.
So each week we will try to bring new ideas for deliveries from local eateries, starting with Moses and River, both chains with branches across the country that have recently added new dishes to their menus.International burgers
Moses, the local popular hamburger chain keeps adding new items to its otherwise quite extensive list of burgers. This time they’ve added a new and very good dish to their Global line – the New Middle East burger, offered until after the holidays. We had to see what the new Middle East tasted like so we had it delivered, and if our area of the world will look as it tastes, there is still hope. The meat is mixed with lamb fat, and with added pickled-lemon aioli, vegetable salad, lettuce, red onion and chili. With side dish of fries or mashed potato it is the perfect dinner for a take-out. Moses delivers the burgers with the meat and bun separated and sauces on the side (NIS 75, or NIS 77 at the kosher branch). Call *9449 or go to www.mosesrest.co.il.All things Asian
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, a real achievement for an Israeli restaurant chain, River undergoes new branding and with it new delivery menu. “Celebrating 20 years, and in accordance of the current situation, when one celebrates mostly at home, we at River added illustrated boxes, each telling a story of famous Asian figures who have come to town and all they care about is home deliveries.” So we had to try, and the packaging is cool and fun and adds to the excitement. But what about the food? River offers an Asian menu that tries to cover many of the very different Asian cuisines adapted to local palates. The food is very satisfying with new side dishes such as onion rings in tempura (NIS 28), chicken chili pepper with white rice (NIS 58), surprise sushi rolls (NIS 44) and more, in addition to the already popular dishes at the restaurant. With 13 branches across the country, some of them kosher, your delivery is only about 30 minutes away. For deliveries call *6969 or go to www.river-bar.co.il.
