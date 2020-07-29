The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Israeli CEO of Boston’s Tatte bakery chain steps down amid discrimination accusations

Tzurit Or will become a “creative adviser” at Tatte Bakery and Cafe, the Israeli-inflected chain in the Boston area that she launched in 2004, and will no longer have daily management responsibility.

By PENNY SCHWART/ JTA  
JULY 29, 2020 05:41
A PROTESTER in Seattle during a Juneteenth march commemorating the end of slavery. We are now reaping the harvest of the seeds of racism and discrimination – the devaluation of black life. (photo credit: LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS)
A PROTESTER in Seattle during a Juneteenth march commemorating the end of slavery. We are now reaping the harvest of the seeds of racism and discrimination – the devaluation of black life.
(photo credit: LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS)
The Israeli founder of a popular and rapidly expanding chain of cafes stepping down as CEO amid accusations by current and former employees of mismanagement and racism.
Tzurit Or will become a “creative adviser” at Tatte Bakery and Cafe, the Israeli-inflected chain in the Boston area that she launched in 2004, and will no longer have daily management responsibility. She told the Boston Globe that the move had been in the works for some time.
A front-page Globe story on Saturday detailed Tatte’s saga, chronicling how employees began sharing criticism of Or’s leadership after she made the decision to board up the chain’s storefronts amid the national Black Lives Matter protests.
A petition signed by nearly 300 current and former employees details comments and actions that they found offensive or discriminatory, including “crude, sexual remarks made about customers, performative alignment with LGBTQ+ organizations, promoting ‘inclusive’ optics on social media, queerphobic and ableist comments by management, and firing employees who do not fit the ‘Tatte aesthetic.'” It calls for Or’s resignation and changes at the company. Employees are planning a live protest Aug. 1.
“Seeing Tzurit post the black square or anything Black Lives Matter-related without seeing the tangible steps she was taking to make sure these things weren’t happening in her own company annoyed me,” Hodan Hashi, a Black woman who worked at Tatte until February and was one of the petition’s creators, told the Globe. (A current Black manager told the newspaper, “Racism has never been part of my experience at Tatte.”)
The fast-casual cafe chain, known for its Israeli and Mediterranean fare, from shakshuka to halva pastries, was owned for a time by Panera, whose founder Ron Shaich is a leading investor and close adviser. Shaich told the Globe that a third-party investigation had substantiated two claims against Or but did not specify what they were.
Or told the newspaper that she did not recall making offensive comments but said that as an Israeli immigrant, she may not always understand what Americans will find hurtful. (Here’s a piece detailing the influence of her Israeli upbringing and family on her restaurants.)
From the Globe story:
And she added that her own heritage — Or was born in Israel and lived on a kibbutz for most of her childhood, moving to the US at age 32 — means that she wasn’t brought up with an understanding of the racial dynamics that exist in the US that would result in such stereotyping.
“Maybe I shouldn’t say it, but I don’t know enough about the difference between Black people and white people to have those opinions — I didn’t grow up here,” she said. “To me it’s all human beings, you know?”
Launched from a single location in suburban Brookline in 2004, Tatte now has some 700 employees at 14 cafes across Boston and Cambridge. Its expansion to Washington, D.C., has been postponed due to the pandemic.


Tags Boston black lives matter LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by