Nathan's Famous, Inc., a US-based licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under the Nathan's Famous brand, is currently working with a UAE subsidiary of Mezzan Holding KSC to manufacture and distribute halal hot dogs to the Gulf, the US company announced on Saturday.Halal translates to "permissible or lawful" in English. With reference to food, it is the notable dietary standard for observant Muslims, as prescribed in the Quran. The opposite of halal is haram, similar to kosher and non-kosher foods in Judaism. With the partnership, Mezzan will be responsible for manufacturing, selling and distributing to retail halal Nathan's Famous hot dogs to the Gulf Cooperation Council. Mezzan's UAE meatpacking subsidiary, Khazan Meat Factory, will produce five and eight-pack hot dogs for both retail and food service vendors throughout the Gulf. Khazan is well known for being a leading brand in the region, creating products out of its state-of-the-art meatpacking division - using fresh local halal ingredients for its meats.Nathan's Famous is storied in its own right, serving New York favorites for over 100 years, with their "famous" hot dog featured every year in Coney Island's July 4th competitive eating competition - dubbed using its namesake, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. The company, manufactures products marketed for sale in approximately 55,000 locations, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers and club stores, selected food service locations and company-owned and franchised restaurants throughout the United States and in over 10 foreign territories and countries."We believe our partnership with Mezzan provides a wealth of advantages for the Nathan's Famous brand in and around the Gulf region, from growth opportunity to the ability to provide quality Halal product to our fans in the region," said SVP of Restaurants James Walker. "Through its storied history, Mezzan has worked with some of the world's best-known consumer manufacturers to bring their products to the GCC, and we're thrilled to add Nathan's to the distinguished list of brands and expand our reach throughout the UAE and beyond."Mezzan Holding Company KSCP is a Kuwait-based industrial conglomerate. The company's business activities are divided into five segments, including the manufacturing and selling of foods, such as meat and dairy products, snacks and biscuits, as well as beverages; fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), responsible for the production and distribution of health and beauty products, medicines, medical and household products, such as shampoos, body soaps and tissues; catering, offering catering services within short and long-term contracts, as well as single event catering; industrial, producing plastic goods, lube oil and paperboard for packing purposes; and services, including ancillary storage, and logistics, among others. The Company controls a number of subsidiaries, such as Kuwait Indo Trading Company WLL, Conserved Foodstuff Distributing Company WLL, Plastic Industries Company and Al Muntasser Shampoo Factory. It operates in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Iraq and Jordan, among others."We are very excited to be partnering with Nathan's Famous as their distributor for the region," said commercial director Mezzan Holding Lindsay Wakefield. "With Nathan's strong heritage in the USA and Mezzan's manufacturing, marketing and distribution footprint in the region, this partnership will allow Middle East consumers to enjoy the flavor of New York locally. Mezzan's expertise in the region will ensure the hot dog range available locally is 100% Halal to suit our local consumer needs."Reuters contributed to this report.