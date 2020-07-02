Ramat Rahel's Bein Hamataim restaurant - Between the Groves

I am a big fan of Friday brunch. It’s a great way to start the weekend, and even if you observe Shabbat, these days Shabbat starts so late that there’s plenty of time for cooking and cleaning after a leisurely brunch.Bein Hamataim is the restaurant at the R Club, the posh fitness center of Kibbutz Ramat Rahel. The two-year-old restaurant was closed for more than two months because of corona and reopened a few weeks ago. The entrance is the same as for those coming to use the pool or exercise. There is someone checking everyone’s temperature at the entrance, and you will need to fill out a health declaration. The restaurant is through the entrance gate in the lobby of the facility. You just need to tell the worker at the desk that you have come for the restaurant and you will be buzzed in. There is both indoor seating as well as on a covered porch next to open windows. The restaurant can seat a total of 110, but because of corona regulations will host no more than 90 at a time.As it was Friday morning, my husband and I focused on the breakfast menu, although there is a full lunch/dinner menu of salads, fish and pasta. There are separate Hebrew and English menus. My husband went for the “Served on a Tray” (NIS 62), which included two eggs and nine small salads served in little round bowls on a tray, as promised, as well as sourdough bread and a cold drink and a hot drink. The salads were all fresh, and one, a gray smoked eggplant aioli, was one of the best dips I’ve ever had. All of the salads are made in-house, and it shows. There is also a “Served on a Tray for Two” (NIS 118) which includes small shot glasses of muesli for a mini-dessert.I stopped looking as soon as I saw Eggs Benedict (NIS 66) on brioche, with smoked salmon, poached eggs, asparagus, Parmesan and hollandaise sauce. Although I would have liked a little more asparagus, the dish was luxurious and delicious.Remember my vegan friend Estelle? She would do just fine here with a vegan breakfast (NIS 58), which includes a tofu omelet and orange lentil flour, onion, mushrooms and other vegn things.Service was friendly, and I saw a woman at a nearby table call over the server with a complaint about her coffee. It was replaced quickly with no complaints.The desserts looked amazing, but I exercised some restraint. The coffee was very good and came strong, as I ordered it.My only complaint is the restrooms. The restaurant does not have its own restroom, meaning you need to go down a flight of stairs and into the women’s (or men’s) locker room to find a restroom. Owner Yaron Ben Saadon said there are plans to build a restroom for the restaurant.If you liked the sourdough bread, you can even buy a loaf to take home, as well as coffee and homemade jam.There is plenty of free parking, and the restaurant holds events such as britot and bar and bat mitzvahs as well. Reservations recommended on Fridays.The writer was a guest of the restaurant.Bein Hamataim, R Club, Ramat Rahel
Kashrut: Jerusalem Rabbinate, but all products are mehadrin
Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Phone: 077-670-2762
