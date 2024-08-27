Israel implements automated doctors note, revolutionizing sick days

Following years of procrastination and discussions, Israel will implement the digitalization of doctors’ certificates for patients, on Sunday, September 1.

According to this decision, all persons with health insurance will soon be able to obtain a doctor’s note for their employers without physically seeing a doctor, relieving a significant amount of the workload from the medical staff.

For years, medical organizations have complained about the burden of signing doctor’s certificates. While patients receive the certificate regardless of having to “prove themselves sick,” doctors feel that their time is wasted doing this administrative work and have demanded its removal.

Meanwhile, employer organizations have opposed the decision out of fear that doctors’ certificates will be overused, leading to unjustified vacation days and damage to work efficacy.

Following a series of discussions on the matter, the Israeli government and the Ministries of Health, Labor, and Finance approved the decision to remove the requirement of a doctor’s signature on medical certificates and automate them.

Beginning on Sunday, September 1, every employee will be permitted to show his employer a doctor's certificate issued through their healthcare services' digitalized system rather than seeing a doctor in person.

The request for a doctor’s certificate will be accessible within the healthcare systems’ phone apps, on their websites, or by code provided by telephone. The certificate will then be sent directly to the patient’s email address.

This process will allow between one and four sick days for every medical certificate provided. Up to four automated certificates will be permitted per year and up to ten days altogether.

In cases of more severe illnesses or any condition that may require more than four sick days, the patient will be required to obtain a certificate by speaking with a doctor but will not need to visit the clinic in person. These certificates will be sent via telephone or correspondence with the patient’s doctor.

They will be provided 15 minutes after the request has been sent and will be available in the patient’s personal area on the healthcare services website and phone apps.