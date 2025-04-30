Nations at 77: A global snapshot of growing pains and triumphs throughout history

As Israel prepares to celebrate its 77th Independence Day, it stands at a fascinating crossroads as a nation forged in conflict yet thriving as a “Start-Up Nation” with global influence in technology, medicine, and defense.

Born in 1948 from the ashes of war and a people’s hope lasting millennia, Israel today is a land of contrasts: ancient traditions merge with cutting-edge innovation, geopolitical tensions coincide with booming tourism, and religious devotion exists alongside secular dynamism.

Our country’s 77th year finds it grappling with internal divisions over judicial reform, war, and national identity, yet the country is still on the pathway to success with a booming economy, groundbreaking scientific achievements, and expanding diplomatic ties through the Abraham Accords.

But how does Israel’s journey compare to other nations at the same age? From the United States on the brink of civil war to South Korea’s meteoric rise from poverty, history shows that a nation’s 77th year can sometimes be a moment of reckoning, transformation, or renewal. Let’s explore how other countries fared at this milestone and what lessons they might hold for Israel’s future. A picture of former US president Franklin Pierce. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

United States (1853) – A young republic teetering between unity and division

In 1853, the United States stood at a crossroads, grappling with internal divisions and expanding its territorial and diplomatic reach. Franklin Pierce assumed the presidency on March 4, ushering in a new administration amid growing tensions over slavery and states’ rights, which would lead to the Civil War less than a decade later. The nation was still reeling from the Mexican-American War’s aftermath, and debates over the extension of slavery into newly acquired territories intensified.

One of the year’s significant developments was the Gadsden Purchase, finalized on December 30. This agreement with Mexico added approximately 29,670 square miles to US territory, facilitating plans for a southern transcontinental railroad and further fueling debates over the expansion of slavery.

Internationally, the US took a bold step by dispatching Commodore Matthew Perry to Japan. On July 8, Perry’s arrival in Tokyo Bay marked the beginning of efforts to open Japanese ports to American trade, signaling a shift in US foreign policy toward greater engagement in the Pacific.

Domestically, the nation faced challenges beyond politics. A devastating yellow fever epidemic struck the Gulf Coast, claiming over 10,000 lives and highlighting public health vulnerabilities.

Great Britain (1784) – An empire in transition

Britain in 1784 (77 years after the union between England and Scotland created Great Britain) was recovering from the humiliating loss of its American colonies after the Revolutionary War ended in 1783. The Treaty of Paris had been signed just a year earlier, forcing Britain to recognize US independence. King George III, who had stubbornly refused to compromise with the colonists, now faced domestic unrest and political instability.

The general election of December 1783 brought William Pitt the Younger to power at just 24 years old – the youngest prime minister in British history. Pitt stabilized the economy by reducing national debt and reforming taxes, laying the groundwork for Britain’s future industrial dominance. Meanwhile, the East India Company tightened its grip on South Asia, setting the stage for the British Raj and over 150 years of British rule in India.

Culturally, this was the dawn of the Romantic Era – poets like William Blake were challenging Enlightenment rationalism, while scientists like Henry Cavendish were making groundbreaking discoveries in chemistry. At 77, Britain was pivoting from its first empire toward what would become its greatest – a reminder that even after major setbacks, nations can reinvent themselves. Downtown cityscape at night in Seoul, South Korea. (credit: INGIMAGE)

South Korea (2025) – From war-torn ruins to global powerhouse

South Korea’s 77th year, just like Israel’s, will be marked in 2025 and showcases one of history’s most remarkable national transformations. Just seven decades earlier, the Korean War (1950-53) had left the peninsula in ruins, with Seoul changing hands four times. Now, South Korea boasts the world’s 10th-largest economy, home to tech giants like Samsung and Hyundai and cultural phenomena like K-pop, BTS, and Squid Game.

Politically, the nation has matured from a military dictatorship to a vibrant democracy, electing Yoon Suk-Yeol in a tightly contested race in 2022 until his removal from power earlier this month. Technologically, it led the world in 5G adoption and semiconductor manufacturing.

Challenges still remain in South Korea despite the many successes, such as stagnant birth rates and income inequality, and North Korean threats loom large. Still, South Korea’s trajectory proves what focused investment in education, innovation, and soft power can achieve.

India (2024) – A civilizational giant awakens

India at 77 was a study in contrasts: a 6,000-year-old civilization, now the world’s most populous nation (1.43 billion) and fifth-largest economy. In 2024, it celebrated landing a rover on the Moon’s south pole while still grappling with vast income disparities and religious tensions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term, cementing his vision of a Hindu nationalist but economically modern India. The country became a tech and manufacturing hub, with Apple shifting iPhone production from China to Tamil Nadu.

However, debates raged over press freedom, minority rights, and democratic backsliding, echoing Israel’s own struggles to balance tradition and pluralism.

India’s space program now rivals Europe’s, and its digital public infrastructure (UPI payments, Aadhaar ID) is a global model. At 77, India is finally claiming great-power status, but like Israel, it must navigate complex identity politics to sustain its rise.

Myanmar (2025) – Democracy derailed

As with so many nations, Myanmar (Burma) gained independence in the wake of WWII. The country’s 77th year in 2025 is a continuation of the sad trajectory the country has taken in the past few decades. After brief democratic hopes under Aung San Suu Kyi, the 2021 military coup returned the country to brutal junta rule. Civil war now rages across ethnic states, with the Rohingya genocide metastasizing into wider violence.

The economy has collapsed, with the kyat currency losing 60% of its value since the coup. However, resistance persists, with shadow governments, armed ethnic alliances, and a youth-led protest movement continuing to defy the generals. Myanmar’s plight is a stark warning: Without strong institutions, even hard-won freedom can vanish overnight.

Liberia (1924) – Africa’s first republic under economic siege

Founded in 1847 by freed American slaves, Liberia, at 77, was one of the few African countries to participate in the Treaty of Versailles after World War I, showing the state’s relatively high standing amid a continent dominated by colonial European powers.

In the mid-1920s, Liberia was heavily influenced by the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, which secured a 99-year lease on 1 million acres of land in 1926. The Americo-Liberian elite ruled oppressively over indigenous groups, sowing tensions that would later explode in civil wars.

Liberia’s mere existence was revolutionary – Africa’s first independent republic, never colonized. Its struggles highlight how external exploitation and internal divisions can undermine even the most idealistic beginnings.

Saudi Arabia (2009) – First steps toward reform

In 2009, Saudi Arabia was still reeling from the aftermath of 9/11, which strained its US ties. King Abdullah initiated cautious reforms, appointing the first female minister (Noura al-Fayez for women’s education) and founding the KAUST research university.

However, the kingdom remained deeply conservative. Today, as Israel is trying to continue its normalization ties with Arab nations under the Abraham Accords, Saudi Arabia’s own 77th-year hesitations show how even the most rigid societies can evolve slowly and unevenly. Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak arrives with his son Gamal in a court case accusing ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi of breaking out of prison in 2011, in Cairo, Egypt (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

Egypt (1999) – The illusion of stability

Under Hosni Mubarak’s autocratic rule, Egypt in 1999 seemed stable – his 93% “reelection” saw no real opposition. The economy was liberalizing with a stock market boom, while the 1997 Luxor massacre had justified harsh security policies.

All the while, beneath the surface, discontent simmered: Youth unemployment, corruption, and political repression were powder kegs that would ignite the 2011 Arab Spring. Egypt’s 77th year was a cautionary tale: Authoritarian stability often breeds eventual chaos.

Israel’s next chapter

Israel’s 77th year, like those before it, is still a part of the journey, not the destination. It’s a nation debating its very soul as the country battles issue after issue – religious vs secular, war vs peace – while achieving miracles in science, diplomacy, and innovation.

History shows that nations at 77 can face defining choices. Some, like South Korea, have brilliantly reinvented themselves to become global powerhouses. Others, like Myanmar, have squandered their promise.

Israel’s blend of ancient identity and cutting-edge innovation positions it uniquely, but its future depends on balancing democracy, security, and pluralism.

History suggests no nation’s path is predetermined. For Israel, the next 77 years will be shaped not just by external challenges but by the choices it makes at home.

Happy Independence Day, Israel. May the next 77 years be our greatest yet. ■