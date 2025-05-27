Underwater drones uncover secrets of sunken USS F-1 in deep-sea expedition.

Scientists have captured unprecedented images of the USS F-1 submarine wreck off the coast of San Diego, revealing remarkable details of the vessel. The images were taken during a joint expedition by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and military historians.

Underwater archaeologists examined the USS F-1 submarine using advanced deep-sea vehicles, including the manned submersible Alvin and the autonomous underwater vehicle Sentry, as well as sonar technology. According to CNN Greece, these technologies allowed the team to explore the wreck, which rests at a depth of over 400 meters (1,300 feet) near San Diego, California.

WHOI's photogrammetric technologies transformed thousands of photographs into an accurate 3D model of the USS F-1 wreck. The model demonstrates the condition of the 106-year-old wreckage and its current inhabitants—deep-sea organisms.

The USS F-1 submarine sank on December 17, 1917, after colliding with its sister ship USS F-3 during training exercises. The collision caused severe damage, and the submarine sank within seconds, leading to the death of 19 crew members, while five were rescued by USS F-3, which remained at the scene to help survivors. Fox News reported that the team held a remembrance ceremony for the nineteen crew members killed in the wreck of the USS F-1 submarine, ringing the ship's bell 19 times—one for each sailor who drowned.

The mission involved members from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the National Deep Submergence Facility, the Office of Naval Research, the Naval History and Heritage Command, and the United States National Science Foundation.

During the expedition, the team conducted seven dives, capturing images of the USS F-1 wreck and surveying a U.S. Navy Avenger torpedo bomber that crashed near the same area in 1950, CBS News reported.

"As a Navy veteran, it was a profound honor to visit the wreck of the F-1," said Bruce Strickrott, a U.S. Navy veteran and manager of the WHOI Alvin Group, according to a report by CBS News. "Advanced ocean technology and simple teamwork played a big part in delivering these new images," he added.

"Visiting the wrecks was incredibly exciting and humbling," said Krueger, a Naval History and Heritage Command underwater archaeologist, highlighting the importance of honoring the sacrifice of the brave American sailors. "The Navy has a solemn responsibility to ensure the legacies of its lost Sailors are remembered," Krueger said.

Underwater drones uncover secrets of sunken USS F-1 in deep-sea expedition. (credit: Bruce Strickrott; Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

The preparation of this article relied on a news-analysis system.

"While these depths were well within the dive capability for Alvin and Sentry, they were technical dives requiring specialized expertise and equipment," stated Anna Michel, chief scientist of the National Deep Submergence Facility and co-lead of the expedition.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution's submersible Alvin and the National Deep Submergence Facility's vehicle Sentry were used to survey the USS F-1 wreck. Alvin's cameras recorded images of the wreck, which were used in models capable of measuring the submarine and the marine life it now hosts.

Using sonar systems on Sentry and the research vessel Atlantis, the team conducted meticulous surveys of the submarine and created detailed maps of the wreck and the seabed. The AUV Sentry located the wreck of the USS F-1 on the first afternoon of the search and captured close-up images of the submarine.

The USS F-1, built in 1912 and measuring 44 meters long, was powered on the surface by diesel engines and when submerged by electric motors and batteries. The submarine had conducted patrol and training missions off the California coast in 1916 and 1917.

"As a Navy veteran, making this dive—together with another Navy veteran and a Navy historian—was a solemn privilege," said Rob Sparrock, Office of Naval Research Program Officer. "Lasting nearly eight hours, there was time to contemplate the risks that all mariners, past and present, face. It also reminded me of the importance of these training dives, which leverage the knowledge from past dives, lessons learned, and sound engineering," he also commented.

"History and archaeology are all about people, and we felt it was important to read their names aloud," said Krueger, as reported by CBS News.

The expedition not only provided valuable scientific data but also served to honor the memory of the sailors who lost their lives. The Naval History and Heritage Command's mission is to preserve and present an accurate history of the US Navy, and this expedition contributed to that goal.

The release of high-resolution images and detailed models offers a rare glimpse into the early history of submarine warfare. Submarines had a greater military influence only towards the end of World War I and especially in World War II. Many submarines sunk during these wars are still missing today, and their wrecks are often discovered by marine researchers by chance.