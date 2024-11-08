Netflix miniseries explores infamous 1981 bank heist linked to attempted coup

Netflix is set to release Bank Under Siege, a Spanish miniseries directed by Daniel Calparsoro and written by Patxi Amezcua, on Thursday. The five-episode series explores the infamous bank assault that shook Spanish society on May 23, 1981. Eleven hooded men stormed the Central Bank in Barcelona's Plaza de Cataluña, taking more than 200 terrified hostages for 37 hours.

The gunmen threatened to kill the hostages if the Spanish government did not agree to release Colonel Antonio Tejero Molina and three other officials responsible for the 23-F coup attempt. They revealed their true motives through a note left in a nearby phone booth. It was later discovered that the real reason for the robbery was to recover documents from the CESID, the Spanish intelligence service, that could have compromised the then-King of Spain.

The robbery was not only a spectacular assault but also a politically impactful event, occurring during a turbulent period marked by increasing ETA attacks and destabilizing attempts by the extreme right. Director Daniel Calparsoro, who has extensive experience in productions featuring robbers, leads the project.

Calparsoro explained that although Bank Under Siege ("Asalto al Banco Central") was conceived as a series, it may feel like a long movie, "about five hours if watched in one go," which was not the original intention. The series decided to expand the focus to three main points: the real assault and event, the development of the fascinating character of the leader of the robbers, and the opportunity to portray a historical moment in Spain.

Miguel Herrán, known for his role as Rio in "La Casa de Papel," plays the character known as "Number 1" during the robbery, "El Rubio" during his criminal career, and José Juan Martínez in his personal life. Herrán describes him as "a self-made person who knows very well what he wants and how he wants it," and as someone who falls in love with a specific political ideology (anarchism) and has a double moral where he sometimes uses the system and sometimes goes against it.

The character was developed without Herrán reading or seeing previous materials because Calparsoro preferred to work closely with him, allowing for improvisation. The miniseries also stars María Pedraza, who played Alison Parker in "La Casa de Papel," portraying Maider, an inexperienced journalist with a significant backstory related to terrorism in the Basque Country.

María Pedraza believes that her character "reflects her determination and ambition as she competes with the police and authorities to uncover the truth." Hovik Keuchkerian, also known for his role in "La Casa de Papel," portrays Berni, a veteran photographer who has lost his passion after the death of his daughter.

Keuchkerian explains that when Maider tells Berni about the bank robbery, the version of Berni who hasn't lost his daughter would have jumped up and said, "Let's go!", but he has to be dragged because he is in a deep emotional pit. The miniseries features an excellent soundtrack by Carlos Jean, including well-known 80s songs by artists like Miguel Bosé and Raffaella Carrà, chosen as a narrative element.

Director Daniel Calparsoro believes that "Asalto al Banco Central" can attract a young audience who may not know the historical events because they were not yet born. He emphasizes that the series is made for all audiences and narrates a very specific moment in Spain, using words like "amnesty," "far-right," and "corruption," which are still used in the press today.

Calparsoro concludes that for people who don't know the history, the series will be a great surprise, stating, "A reality that surpasses fiction." The miniseries offers an opportunity to revisit a significant historical event through a captivating narrative and strong performances by its cast.

