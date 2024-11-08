Recovered ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' up for auction

A pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" is up for auction by Heritage Auctions, with online bidding already exceeding $812,500 and the next minimum bid set at $825,000. The auction, which commenced on November 5, will continue through December 7. The Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, is among those interested in purchasing the iconic heels, especially now that only four pairs from the original production remain.

The museum has called on donors to contribute, writing that the endeavor is "about celebrating the essence of home and happy endings." According to an online statement from Janie Heitz, executive director of the Judy Garland Museum, "The purchase would benefit both the state and regional communities economically, pulling in substantial tourism dollars." The fundraising efforts are fueled by support from the local Judy Garland Festival and $100,000 set aside by Minnesota lawmakers for this purpose.

Michael Shaw, the owner of the slippers, is auctioning them through Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas. Shaw purchased his pair from costume designer Kent Warner, who has been credited with finding and distributing the pairs of slippers shortly before the 1970 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer auction. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times in March 1988, Michael Shaw shared, "The day I got mine, when Kent brought them over, I was so thrilled I literally started crying. Kent hugged me, I was just thrilled to pieces." He continued, "I told him that if I never owned another possession, I'd be happy."

In 2005, Shaw loaned the slippers to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The slippers were stolen from the museum when ex-mobster Terry Jon Martin smashed through a display case, believing they had been decorated with real rubies he could sell. Martin admitted to using a hammer to smash the glass of the museum's door and display case during the theft. A small sequin on the museum floor was the only evidence left behind after the theft, according to the Judy Garland Museum.

Terry Jon Martin only had the slippers for a couple of days before he realized the gems on the shoes were fake, after which he gave them to an associate for no pay. The whereabouts of the slippers remained a mystery for over thirteen years until the FBI orchestrated a sting operation that led to their recovery in 2018, valued at $3.5 million. Authorities revealed they discovered the ruby slippers during an investigation connected to fraudulent activities aimed at extorting the Markel Corporation, which owned the slippers at the time.

In January 2023, Martin, who was 76 and in hospice care, was sentenced to "time served" after pleading guilty to stealing the slippers. His conviction has been met with mixed reactions. Locals and fans often reflect on the cultural impact of such actions affecting beloved artifacts. Janie Heitz shared with CBS News, "We will forever be known as a place where the ruby slippers were stolen, which comes with a lot of bad but can also come with some good because it put us on the map."

The ruby slippers, a piece of Hollywood history, are encrusted with sequins and have become one of the most notable clothing items in movie history. The slippers are actually covered in sequins, not real rubies. According to Heritage Auctions' website, the stolen ruby slippers appear a darker shade of red than the other three pairs of shoes because they were kept out of direct light. Judy Garland's name is written on the inside of both shoes of the stolen ruby slippers.

In their official description of the slippers, Heritage Auctions said: "The Ruby Slippers are a vintage pair of Innes Shoe Co. red silk faille heels with uppers and heels covered with hand-sequined silk georgette, lined in white leather, and the leather soles are painted red with orange felt adhered to the front foundation of each shoe. The bows are made of hand-cut buckram cloth and are slightly different in size. Rhinestones rim the bows, which are filled with bugle beads surrounding three center jewels."

The auction of movie memorabilia also includes other items from "The Wizard of Oz," such as a hat worn by Margaret Hamilton's Wicked Witch of the West and the screen door from Dorothy's Kansas home. In 2022, an ornate hourglass belonging to the Wicked Witch of the West sold at auction for nearly half a million dollars. The hourglass features prominently in the scene in which Dorothy, played by Judy Garland, confronts the Witch. In that scene, the Witch gestures to the hourglass and tells Dorothy: "You see that? That's how much longer you've got to be alive! And it isn't long, my pretty! It isn't long!"

The slippers are one of only four pairs left in existence from the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." Each pair of ruby slippers has its own history, tied closely to "The Wizard of Oz" and its enchanting narrative. The ruby slippers possess deep symbolic value within American cinema. They represent hope and resilience, encapsulating Dorothy's enduring quest to find her way home.

The community of Grand Rapids hopes to showcase the ruby slippers again as part of their cultural heritage. Bringing the ruby slippers back to Grand Rapids would serve as both recovery of lost history and gratification for those who have championed the effort. The town hopes that the purchase will benefit the state and regional communities economically, pulling in substantial tourism dollars. The slippers remind us of the dreams spun from tales of courage and adventure.

The upcoming movie "Wicked," which premieres in theaters on November 22, will pay tribute to both the book series and "The Wizard of Oz" film. Trailers for the movie tease a version of Dorothy in a costume reminiscent of Judy Garland's outfit but show her wearing silver slippers instead of red. The color change from silver to ruby red was made in the original film so that the shoes would highlight the movie's Technicolor technology.

The auction highlights how vibrant and enduring the legacy of "The Wizard of Oz" remains, nearly 85 years after it first captivated audiences. The high insured value of the ruby slippers, combined with the belief from the thieves that the shoes were adorned with actual jewels, highlights the allure these slippers have held for those who recognize their significance. Ruby slippers may just be footwear, but their significance extends far beyond. They reflect not just the artistry of film production but also the nostalgic affection audiences have for "The Wizard of Oz."

