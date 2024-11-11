Scottish Highland Council is set to auction a valuable marble bust of Sir John Gordon, once used to prop open a shed door, with potential bids expected to surpass £2.5 million. The sale proceeds will be invested in the community through the Inverness Common Good Fund, contributing to local development projects.

The bust, created in 1728 by French sculptor Edmé Bouchardon, is a marble portrait of Sir John Gordon, an 18th-century Highland Member of Parliament. Bouchardon is known for creating garden sculptures for the Palace of Versailles. Sotheby’s experts evaluated the bust as "an innovative creation and a great work that could only be seen in the late 18th century."

Originally purchased for just £5 by Inverness City Council in the 1930s, the bust was intended to be displayed at the town hall but was lost during an administrative reorganization. During this process, the whereabouts of the bust became unknown. It was not until 1998 that the bust was rediscovered in a warehouse at the Balintore industrial estate, about 23 kilometers from Inverness, where it was reportedly being used to hold open a shed door.

Councillor Maxine Smith went to the warehouse after hearing that artifacts related to Inverness City Council were stored there. When she opened the warehouse door, she did not notice the doorstopper propping open an inner door. A person accompanying Councillor Smith discovered the bust inside the warehouse. Following its discovery, a dispute arose between Inverness City and Highland Council over the ownership of the bust. Some argued that the bust was a community asset donated to the town in the 1920s, but the city council rebutted the claim, stating that their investigation found no record of a donation.

Since its discovery, the bust has been kept in Highland Council's storeroom after years of contention. In 2014, a proposal was first made to sell the bust, but some art historians argued that it should be loaned to the Scottish Museum, leading to further controversy. The bust was exhibited in 2016 at the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Getty Museum in Los Angeles.

The initial estimated price for the bust was £1.25 million, which rose to £1.4 million last year and has now jumped to £2.5 million. Sotheby's stated, "We have already received large bids for the sculpture purchased by the council for just £5," indicating that its value is continuing to rise. Currently, the estimated price has increased to up to £2.5 million.

In January, Highland Council announced its intention to sell the bust and conducted a public consultation to gather community thoughts on the proposal. Recently, both councils agreed to use the proceeds from the bust's sale as public assets, resolving the ownership issue. Highland Council received approval to sell the art piece on Thursday, November 7, after applying for and receiving permission from the Tain Sheriff Court.

Some argue that the bust should not be auctioned but should be exhibited in a museum as a valuable Scottish artifact. Despite this, the council decided to proceed with the sale. According to Councillor Maxine Smith, "The interest from the sale amount could reach up to £125,000 (approximately 200 million Korean won) annually," emphasizing that it could contribute to the development of the disadvantaged Inverness District. Interest from the funds received from the sale could amount to £125,000 per year, which will be invested in the community.

Sotheby's is set to auction the bust, with potential bids exceeding $3 million to fund local projects. The bust's value has increased tremendously, and it has remained in storage due to associated security risks after being discovered. The bust has been stored in Highland City's treasury since its value was discovered.

Highland Council's decision to auction the bust aims to transform a long-forgotten artifact into a significant investment for the community. The sale proceeds will be invested through the Inverness Common Good Fund, providing a lasting benefit to the area. Councillor Smith highlighted the positive impact, stating that the funds could contribute substantially to local initiatives.

Some community members and art historians continue to advocate for the bust to be exhibited in a museum as a valuable piece of Scottish heritage. However, according to the policy of Inverness District Council, the bust will be auctioned to find a new owner. The auction will also resolve the long-standing ownership dispute between Inverness City and Highland Council.

The remarkable journey of the bust—from being purchased for a mere £5, lost during administrative changes, used as a doorstop, to becoming a multimillion-pound masterpiece—highlights the unexpected treasures that can be hidden in plain sight. The upcoming auction at Sotheby's marks the culmination of this remarkable story, with the proceeds set to benefit the community for years to come.

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq