Tuesday marked 95 years since the birth of Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly known as Hollywood star Grace Kelly. Born in Philadelphia on November 12, 1929, to a prominent Irish-American family, her mother was Margaret Majer, a sports coach and model. Her father, John B. Kelly, was an accomplished athlete and businessman who amassed a multimillion-dollar fortune in construction work. John B. Kelly was a son of Irish immigrants and a six-time champion of the United States in academic rowing, winning gold medals at the Olympic Games in Antwerp in 1920 and Paris in 1924.

At 18 years old, Grace Kelly enrolled in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, where she performed a scene from a play by her uncle, the famous playwright George Kelly. Grace Kelly became a famous actress and starred in the films "The Country Girl," "High Noon," "Dial M for Murder," "Rear Window," "To Catch a Thief," and "High Society." She worked with the legendary director Alfred Hitchcock, who became her mentor during a short period of collaboration. Hitchcock directed Grace Kelly in the classic films "Rear Window" and "To Catch a Thief." She also worked with great figures of Hollywood, such as Cary Grant, Bing Crosby, and Frank Sinatra.

Reflecting on her role in "Mogambo," Grace Kelly later said: "In 'Mogambo,' I was interested in three things: John Ford, Clark Gable, and a trip to Africa, fully paid. If 'Mogambo' had been filmed in Arizona, I wouldn't have done it." (Gazeta.ru)

Grace Kelly's destiny led her to become the Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III on April 18, 1956. The wedding of 26-year-old Grace Kelly and 33-year-old Prince Rainier III was dubbed "the wedding of the century" and took place in two stages, attracting media attention from around the world. Former Hollywood star and Oscar winner Grace Kelly then fulfilled new roles as a wife, mother, and princess. However, she faced various personal challenges. "More than a year, I didn't read a line in the press because, honestly, it was a nightmare. All of it. There was one or two wonderful moments—the marriage itself and a few personal things. But it was a difficult time. For me and for the prince," Princess Grace said. (Gazeta.ru)

Throughout her life, Princess Grace of Monaco wore many grand jewels. Among her jewelry collection, the Diamond Tiara is one of the top pieces associated with her. The Diamond Tiara first appeared on Princess Grace of Monaco soon after her marriage to Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. The tiara features 214 modern-cut diamonds and 42 baguette diamonds in a festoon setting. It was Princess Grace of Monaco's most frequently worn tiara. She was seen wearing the Diamond Tiara at banquets, balls, and weddings throughout her decades as the Princess of Monaco. In 1978, Princess Grace of Monaco loaned her Diamond Tiara to her elder daughter, Princess Caroline of Monaco, for the ball held at the Prince's Palace ahead of Princess Caroline's first wedding.

Princess Grace became heavily involved in philanthropy and established the Princess Grace Foundation in 1964 to support local artisans. She brought a plethora of glamour to the tiny Principality of Monaco and was renowned the world over for her beauty. On September 13, 1982, Grace Kelly was driving her 1980 Rover SD1. After suffering a stroke, she lost control of the car and fell down a steep slope into a ravine. Rescuers arrived at the scene and managed to pull Grace Kelly from the car; she was alive but unconscious. In the hospital, Grace Kelly was connected to a respirator. However, doctors deemed her injuries incompatible with life. Princess Grace died in the hospital the next day, September 14, 1982.

Princess Grace of Monaco wore the Diamond Tiara at her last National Day Gala in 1981, just a few months before her untimely death. After her death, the Diamond Tiara passed into the 'Palais Princier Collection'. The Diamond Tiara has not been worn since Princess Grace of Monaco's death. It has been exhibited numerous times over the decades.

Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III lived for 26 years in marriage and raised three children: Princess Caroline, Prince Albert (the current Prince Albert II), and Princess Stéphanie. Grace Kelly's legacy continues through her philanthropic efforts and her timeless elegance. She once reflected on her appreciation for American traits: "You know, I find that I admire American traits, not even knowing that they are American. I try to instill them in my children. For example, the hospitality that Americans are so famous for. Here people are not so hospitable. You can know a Frenchman for 20 years, and he will never invite you to his home."

Sources: The Royal Watcher, BioBioChile, Gazeta.ru, Komsomolskaya Pravda

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq