Notre-Dame Cathedral to reopen in December 2024 after extensive restoration

After a five-year restoration following the devastating fire on April 15, 2019, the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris is ready to reopen its doors to the public on December 8, 2024. An invite-only grand opening on December 7 will be broadcast globally, with French President Emmanuel Macron and Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris in attendance, along with rumors of surprise guests and performances. The reopening festivities will include a series of Masses, concerts, and other celebratory events.

The fire in 2019 destroyed much of the 860-year-old structure, including its central spire, which collapsed during the blaze. The "Forêt," the wooden framework of Notre-Dame de Paris, was completely destroyed by the flames, along with the roof. Restoration teams have been working tirelessly to finalize the work on Notre-Dame de Paris, mobilizing approximately 2,000 professionals, including artisans and craftsmen from 15 different trades and 68 workshops. The restoration is estimated to have cost about 700 million euros (743 million dollars).

One of the major restoration efforts focused on reconstructing the spire, originally designed by 19th-century architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc. The spire has been reinstalled and restored to its medieval glory after having collapsed during the fire. The reconstruction required 2,000 ancient oaks, representing 0.2% of the annual harvest in France, to rebuild the wooden frame and spire identically, including the nave, choir, and spire, which were rebuilt with solid oak.

Modern artists have designed new stained-glass windows for Notre-Dame Cathedral, with plans for installation in six chapels on the south aisle of the nave in 2026. In December 2023, President Emmanuel Macron supported the installation of contemporary stained glass windows to replace some by Viollet-le-Duc, and eight contemporary artists have been announced as finalists for the new stained-glass windows. The specifications for the new windows call for evoking joy, hope, and peace.

Visitors will see new liturgical furniture, 1,500 new oak chairs, and a new display for the Crown of Thorns in a 13-foot-high cedar wood reliquary as part of the cathedral's interior renewal, which will be blessed by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. The organ of Notre-Dame de Paris has begun its rehearsals, preparing for the upcoming ceremonies.

To help manage the flow of tourists and pilgrims, the cathedral will set up a free online reservation system on its website for attendees of the first public mass. Visitors will be able to obtain skip-the-line tickets via a mobile application, the website, or social networks. Until June 8, 2025, only individuals will be granted entry to Notre-Dame Cathedral; tour groups will be welcomed thereafter. The Diocese of Paris expects the return of 14 million annual visitors from around the world after the reopening, up from 12 million in 2017.

Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris said, "The public wants to rediscover this 'refuge of beauty, tenderness, and consolation.'" The restoration has been a significant technical and heritage challenge, aiming to respect the cathedral's original appearance while using modern technologies to ensure its long-term solidity.

Following the accidental death of Jean-Louis Georgelin in 2023, who was initially in charge of the restoration project and president of the public establishment responsible for rebuilding Notre-Dame, Philippe Jost has taken over as head of the restoration project. The public establishment was created in 2019 to supervise the conservation and restoration works of Notre-Dame de Paris, under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

On November 8, 2024, the eight bells of the north tower of Notre-Dame de Paris rang together for a "simple" technical test after being restored in Normandy. The sound of the bells, which has not resonated since April 15, 2019, testified to the resurrection of the cathedral. Other tests, including lighting, sound, and video, are underway because all electrical installations have been renovated.

The first mass at Notre-Dame de Paris will be celebrated on Sunday, December 8, the feast of the Immaculate Conception for Catholics. The mass will include the consecration of the new altar, presided over by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, and will be followed by an octave of solemn celebrations. The official inauguration will take place on December 7, featuring the awakening of the organ and a liturgical celebration, with the state handing over the cathedral to the Catholic Church.

Parisian parishes will be invited to come on pilgrimage to their "mother church" starting in the first quarter of 2025, with prayers and organization of pilgrimages planned by the Diocese of Paris. The reopening will be celebrated over the weekend with numerous cultural events, including concerts and exhibitions, given Notre-Dame's status as one of the most famous and visited world heritage landmarks.

Olivier Ribadeau-Dumas added, "It shows that in this period of doubt and of questioning, if we remain united around a common goal, we can achieve the impossible." The restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris after the fire has proven to be an unprecedented architectural and heritage challenge, involving 250 companies and hundreds of artisans, financed by nearly $1 billion in donations.

The remaining work on Notre-Dame de Paris will focus on exterior renovation, with the lead covering of the spire scheduled for 2025. Works of art, particularly paintings restored since 2019, are being gradually reinstalled in the cathedral. Modern stained-glass windows are expected to be installed in 2026, providing visitors yet another reason to marvel at Notre-Dame Cathedral, one of the world's most renowned landmarks.

Emmanuel Macron promised that Notre-Dame de Paris would be rebuilt and reopened "within 5 years" after the fire, fulfilling this promise with the reopening festivities in December 2024. As the cathedral prepares to reopen, many workers involved in the restoration speak of the qualities that went into their work, such as truth, joy, and humility. The ultimate grace in a cathedral revived from the ashes is the spirit of those who took a broken building and restored it.

