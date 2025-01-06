Former Greek Prime Minister Costas Simitis dies at 88

On Sunday, former Greek Prime Minister Costas Simitis passed away at age 88. He died in his summer house in Agioi Theodoroi and was rushed to Corinth Hospital, where attempts to resuscitate him failed, confirming his death at 7:50 AM, reported Newsbomb.

Simitis, a central figure in Greek politics, served as the Prime Minister and President of PASOK from 1996 to 2004. "A worthy and noble political opponent," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in expressing condolences to Simitis’s family, according to Index. Simitis is remembered for his role in Greece's entry into the Eurozone in 2001 and his contributions to Cyprus's accession to the European Union in 2004, as noted by Greek City Times.

During his tenure, Simitis managed a period of economic reform, steering the country through changes and stabilizing the Greek economy. His leadership saw Greece join the European Union and adopt the Euro, marking milestones in his political career. As the leader of PASOK, he advocated for both economic stability and deeper European integration, noted Euronews.

Born on June 23, 1936, in Piraeus, Greece, Simitis's early career included academic pursuits, teaching law and economics. He was a professor at both the University of Giessen and Panteion University. Before becoming Prime Minister, Simitis held several ministerial roles, including Minister of Agriculture, where he secured Greek agriculture's integration into European policy.

Simitis's legacy includes efforts to foster reconciliation with Turkey, notably after the 1999 earthquakes when he extended assistance to the neighboring country. His moderate foreign policy focused on economic reform and Greece's integration into the European community. In 1985, he played a key role in implementing Greece's first stabilization program, positively impacting macroeconomic imbalances, reported Proto Thema.

In domestic politics, Simitis faced criticisms during the Imia crisis and for his attempt to remove religion from identity cards. Despite these issues, his administration was marked by infrastructure developments, including the Athens Metro and the Rio-Antirio Bridge, which have left a lasting impact on Greece’s infrastructure, as noted by Greek City Times.

Throughout his career, Costas Simitis was a pivotal figure in shaping modern Greece's political and economic landscape, persistently advocating for policies that aimed at the country's social and economic convergence with Europe. Greece declared a four-day national mourning period, during which events are canceled, and flags are flown at half-mast, mentioned Newsit.

His funeral, set for January 9, 2025, at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, will be conducted with full state honors. After the service, Costas Simitis will be buried at the First Cemetery of Athens.

