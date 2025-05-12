Daniel Fernández Strauch, survivor of the 1972 Andes plane crash, dies at 79

Daniel Fernández, one of the 16 survivors of the tragic 1972 Andes plane crash, passed away on May 8 in Montevideo at the age of 79. His death was confirmed by fellow survivor Gustavo Zerbino, who described Fernández as "a dear friend, a great father, and a great grandfather," according to La Nación.

On October 13, 1972, the Fairchild FH-227D aircraft transporting a delegation of the Old Christians rugby club to Santiago, Chile, crashed in the Andes mountains. The accident, which came to be known as the "Miracle of the Andes," initiated one of the most remarkable survival stories of the 20th century. The survivors endured 72 harrowing days in the snow-covered mountains before being rescued between December 22 and 23, 1972.

At the time of the crash, Fernández was a 26-year-old Uruguayan agronomist engineer. He had boarded Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 along with his cousins Eduardo and Adolfo "Fito" Strauch and other members of the Old Christians rugby team.

The impact of the crash killed 13 of the 40 occupants instantly. Other passengers succumbed to injuries, the extreme cold, and an avalanche that occurred on October 29. Despite these hardships, 16 individuals managed to survive, including Fernández, who had a leadership role during the ordeal and took on central tasks regarding food, helping to sustain the group.

"He was a bulwark in the mountains," Zerbino recalled, according to La Nación. "A great friend, always positive. Since he was one of the oldest, he brought peace and tranquility." Zerbino added, "It is a situation of great sadness because a brother of the mountain has died, and joy because in the end he did not suffer; he leaves a wonderful family, two sons, a daughter, grandchildren, and a wife who accompanied him all his life," as reported by La Nación.

Fernández is the fourth survivor of the Andes accident to have died, following the passing of Javier Methol in 2015, Álvaro Mangino on March 29, 2023, and José Luis "Coche" Inciarte earlier this year. "We will miss him; now he will reunite with the 29 who left in the mountain and the three who went ahead of us in time," Zerbino expressed to El País. "The mountain took some, and now we are dying little by little. But while there is life, we must continue enjoying and sharing the legacy of the mountain."

"Daniel Fernández Strauch. Wisdom and kindness," wrote writer and friend Pablo Vierci, according to Perfil. He shared an image of Fernández from a film where he had a cameo appearance. Vierci also revealed that Fernández had been ill for a long time, as reported by Heraldo de México.

Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona, who directed the upcoming film "La Sociedad de la Nieve" ("Society of the Snow") about the Andes tragedy, wrote an emotional message on Instagram about Fernández, according to La Nación. "Daniel left, but not before fighting, as he did all his life, setting an example," Bayona stated. "Listening to him gave you energy. He was a man of few words; he didn't speak unless necessary. But that dryness was nothing more than a shield to protect a giant heart." Bayona concluded, "It was an honor to meet him, spend time with him. Infinite thanks for everything. A giant hug to all his family, especially to his wife, Amalia, and to his cousins Fito and Eduardo, and to all his friends and companions of the mountain. Rest in peace, friend," as reported by La Nación.

Born on February 12, 1946, in Montevideo, Fernández dedicated his professional life to agronomy. His legacy extends beyond his survival story; he leaves behind a loving family, including his wife Amalia, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren.

