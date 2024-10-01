25 ViZionaries: Yuval David - No. 1

Yuval David is a proud Zionist, Jewish-American multi-award-winning actor, filmmaker, adviser, journalist, and leading LGBTQ+ activist. A creative powerhouse and compelling storyteller on stage and on screen, in news, and across social media, David shares his captivating narrative on enduring hope, promoting pro-Is- rael and Jewish activism.

Blending his skills and experience in entertainment, media, and politics, he advocates for the people of Israel on international news platforms, among political leaders and heads of industries, on campuses, and on social media. He has worked with survivors of the October 7 massacre and others who have suffered due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

David’s compelling approach is motivational. He focuses on the notions of progress, justice, and Jewish self-determination, inspiring people across the globe.