25 ViZionaries: Ishay Ribo - No. 3

Outspoken advocate for Israel who has highlighted the plight of the hostages through his performances.

Ishay Ribo is a well-known Israeli singer and songwriter whose compositions are infused with spirituality and meaning. He is popular among both secular and religious audiences, both in Israel and abroad. Ribo was born and raised in France and moved to Israel with his family when he was eight years old.

Ribo has been an outspoken advocate for Israel and has, in the face of anti-Israel opposition, proudly performed on college campuses including Harvard and Yale.

In his most recent sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, he highlighted the plight of the hostages and the need to rally around Israel during these challenging times.



