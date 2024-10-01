25 ViZionaries: Hen Mazzig - No. 4

Hen Mazzig is an Israeli writer, speaker, and activist known for advocating for Israel and promoting peace. Born to Iraqi and North African Jewish parents, he frequently shares his family’s story of persecution and escape from the Arab world.

Mazzig is a former IDF officer and has worked in various humanitarian roles.

A prominent voice against antisemitism, he uses social media and public speaking to bridge gaps between Israel and its critics, inspiring thousands to stand up for Israel and combat misinformation about the Jewish state globally.