25 ViZionaries: Ashira Solomon - No. 6

Ashira Solomon is the host of “The Black and Jewish Podcast,” which explores the intersection between Black and Jewish communities, and co-host of “The Quad.” Born and raised in California, and based between Israel and the US, Ashira holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Public Administration (MPA).

She is a public policy expert, international speaker, and dedicated advocate for Israel and Zionism. She is also a member of Jewish National Fund-USA’s Speakers Bureau.

As an expert in feminism and co-host of “The Quad” podcast, Solomon is committed to ensuring diverse voices are heard, enriching the geopolitical landscape from a woman’s perspective each week.