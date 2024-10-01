25 ViZionaries: Chad Holtzman - No. 7

Chad Holtzman is the immediate past national president of JNFuture, Jewish National Fund-USA’s donor society for young professionals (22-40 year olds). Over the past year, he inspired countless young American professionals to stand up for Israel. He also raised philanthropic support for Israel’s Fire & Rescue Authority, which has been tested like never before since October 7.

Professionally, Holtzman serves as senior counsel at Grant & Eisenhofer, specializing in antitrust litigation. He represents clients in high-profile cases involving pharmaceuticals, financial services, and commodities.

He also serves as a board member of the International Law Section of the New York State Bar Association.