25 ViZionaries: Arsen Ostrovsky - No. 8

Arsen Ostrovsky is a prominent human rights attorney and the CEO of the International Legal Forum. He has addressed institutions such as the United Nations, the US Congress, European and British Parliaments, and the French Senate.

A frequent commentator in global news outlets, Ostrovsky has also lectured at the United States Naval Academy. In 2018, he was honored with the Nefesh B’Nefesh Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion Prize for Israel Advocacy, and in 2022, he was named by The Algemeiner Journal as one of the Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life.

An active advocate for Israel online, his posts reach millions globally each month. He previously practiced law in Australia and the US.