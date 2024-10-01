25 ViZionaries: Civia Caroline - No. 9

Civia Caroline is a dynamic and passionate Zionist whose dedication to the State of Israel and its people is truly inspiring. With an unwavering love for music, culture, humanity, and Israel’s vibrant spirit, Caroline has consistently channeled her energy into fostering a deep connection between individuals and the rich heritage of the Jewish people.

Through her tireless efforts serving on the Greater LA Jewish National Fund Board of Directors, as well as founding its Arts & Entertainment Task Force, she has touched countless individuals and made a significant impact.

Her work in supporting the communities in the Negev and Galilee and highlighting their needs to a broader audience ensures critical philanthropic funds can be raised to support the values of compassion, unity, and perseverance for these regions’ collective futures.