25 ViZionaries: Dr. Naya Lekht - No. 10

Dr. Naya Lekht is a scholar on contemporary antisemitism, dedicated to fostering Jewish pride through education. She earned her PhD in Russian Literature from UCLA, focusing on Holocaust literature in the Soviet Union.

In 2019, Lekht became Director of Education at Club Z, developing a national curriculum on Jewish peoplehood, Zionism, and advocacy. She is a 2018 Scholar-in-Residence at Oxford through ISGAP, and she also presented at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in 2022.

Lekht is the Education Editor for White Rose Magazine and is working on her upcoming book, Zionism in the Diaspora: Reclaiming Israel Education. She is also a member of the Jewish National Fund-USA’s Speakers Bureau.