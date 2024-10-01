25 ViZionaries: Eve Barlow - No. 12

Eve Barlow is an LA-based music and pop culture journalist, formerly the deputy editor of the New Musical Express. She has written for New York Magazine, The Guardian, Billboard, the Los Angeles Times, and GQ.

In recent years, Barlow has become an outspoken advocate for Jewish identity, Zionism, and combating antisemitism, especially within the music and political scenes.

Named one of The Algemeiner’s Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life in 2020 and 2021, she continues to use her platform to challenge antisemitism and anti-Zionist rhetoric in both media and social spaces.