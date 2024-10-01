25 ViZionaries: Elena Yacov - No. 14

Elena Yacov is an experienced nonprofit executive and an attorney who has dedicated her career to helping funders create lasting impact through their philanthropy and nonprofits reach their full potential. As the Executive Director of the Milstein Family Foundation, Elena oversees grant-making, operations, and program development, guiding the Foundation’s strategic philanthropic initiatives with precision and foresight.

Elena is also the Executive Director of the TalkIsrael Foundation, spearheading its mission to foster a positive and constructive dialogue about Israel among American teens using the power of social media. She directs the organization’s strategy and operations, including brand development, partnerships, and budgets.

Elena is also the founder and CEO of Alta Consulting LLC, a consultancy aimed at optimizing philanthropy for startups, corporations, and individuals.