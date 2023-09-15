50 Influential Jews: Danny Danon - No. 25

As chairman of World Likud, Danny Danon wields power in Israel’s ruling party and its leadership. Following his recent return to the Israeli political scene as a senior Likud member of Knesset after a five-year tenure as Israel’s 17th envoy to the United Nations, Danon has emerged as a favorite to lead the Likud into the future.

Danon, 52, has over two decades of experience representing Israel inside the country and on the global stage and has developed a reputation as one of the country’s most ardent and articulate defenders in the sphere of public diplomacy. He makes regular appearances on international media, including CNN, FOX, MSNBC, and the BBC, and has contributed to leading publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy and The New York Times.

A current member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and a member of the subcommittee for intelligence and secret services, Danon previously served as minister of Science and Technology, deputy minister of Defense and, deputy Speaker, chair of the Special Committee on the Rights of the Child, and chair of the Committee for Immigration, Absorption, and Diaspora Affairs.

His recently published book, In the Lion’s Den: Israel and the World, delves into his achievements and disappointments at the UN. Danon’s first book, The Will to Prevail, which won critical acclaim, outlines his bold vision for Israel.