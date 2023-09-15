50 Influential Jews: Cybertech Leaders - No. 49

Gil Shwed and Merav Bahat, a dynamic pair, secure their place on our list for their remarkable contributions to cybersecurity and the technology sector.

No. 48: Evan Gershkovich >>

No. 50: Chabad >>

Full list >>

Gil Shwed

The founder and CEO of Check Point Software Technologies, has been at the forefront of safeguarding digital assets in an era of escalating cyber threats. His pioneering work in developing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions has fortified the online infrastructure for governments and corporations globally.

Merav Bahat

CEO of the cloud security startup Dazz and formerly a key figure at Microsoft specializing in cloud security, brings a unique blend of expertise to the table. Her extensive experience in cloud security, coupled with her leadership at Dazz, demonstrates her commitment to addressing contemporary cybersecurity challenges in the cloud environment, an area of increasing importance.

Together, Shwed and Bahat epitomize the pivotal role that Jewish leaders play in securing the digital landscape and driving innovation in a world where cybersecurity, particularly in the cloud, is of paramount importance. Their combined efforts reinforce Israel’s position as a cybersecurity hub and strengthen the global defense against cyber risks.